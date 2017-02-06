Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Roto draft review -- closers, catchers & more

Should you prioritize your No. 2 catcher? Do you need three closers on your squad? What about steals? We talk about how to draft a Roto roster.

Rotisserie drafts can be challenging.

You need saves. You need batting average. You need steals, and so on. On this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we're reviewing our recent Roto draft and discussing how we constructed our teams, keeping in mind position scarcity and category needs.

Here's some of what we talk about on today's show:

  • Our first look at how relief pitchers will get drafted in this format
  • An effective strategy for drafting outfielders
  • Billy Hamilton in Round 7! What!? Any other great value picks?
  • Different approaches to starting pitchers in Points leagues vs. Roto leagues
  • Touching on the latest news, plus Scott (Falcons fan) sings the blues
