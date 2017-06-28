Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Sean Newcomb, strategy talk, SPs to add, grading your trades, Worryometer
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies on today’s show, while also reviewing Tuesday’s standouts and starting pitchers to add.
Here's a fun activity for you: Go to your waiver wire, search for Sean Newcomb, add him if he is available.
Another great start for Newcomb has us wondering why he isn't universally owned. Newcomb is just one of many pitchers we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, as we review the major stories from Tuesday and talk strategy.
Also on today's show:
- Worryometer Wednesday with Jake Arrieta, Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and James Paxton
- Scott traded Cody Bellinger! Let's see how he did
- Our thoughts on some closers who have struggled recently
- Reviewing our various preseason approaches to pitching and how they have worked out for us
- We grade your trades at the end of the show!
