Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Sean Newcomb, strategy talk, SPs to add, grading your trades, Worryometer

As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies on today’s show, while also reviewing Tuesday’s standouts and starting pitchers to add.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Here's a fun activity for you: Go to your waiver wire, search for Sean Newcomb, add him if he is available.

Another great start for Newcomb has us wondering why he isn't universally owned. Newcomb is just one of many pitchers we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, as we review the major stories from Tuesday and talk strategy.

Also on today's show:

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories