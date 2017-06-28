Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Sean Newcomb, strategy talk, SPs to add, grading your trades, Worryometer

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Here's a fun activity for you: Go to your waiver wire, search for Sean Newcomb, add him if he is available.

Another great start for Newcomb has us wondering why he isn't universally owned. Newcomb is just one of many pitchers we discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast, as we review the major stories from Tuesday and talk strategy.

Also on today's show:

Worryometer Wednesday with Jake Arrieta, Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and James Paxton



Scott traded Cody Bellinger! Let's see how he did



Our thoughts on some closers who have struggled recently



Reviewing our various preseason approaches to pitching and how they have worked out for us



We grade your trades at the end of the show!



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com