Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Searching for breakouts, amazing team names
We talk breakouts and bounce-back candidates as we give you some names that could win you a Fantasy league.
This is what we're all looking for in Fantasy: Breakout and bounce-back candidates who could help you win your league.
Which young hitters and pitchers are poised to have their best seasons? That's the topic du jour on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. We also talk about some young players who were terrible last season but could bounce back in a big way in 2017.
Here's what else we're getting into on today's show:
- More likely to break out: Jonathan Schoop or Devon Travis? Yasmany Tomas or Yasiel Puig? Jose Peraza or Dansby Swanson?
- Jose Berrios and Byron Buxton struggled last season. Do Twins fans (and Fantasy Baseball owners) have reasons to be optimistic this year?
- Why Marcus Stroman's strikeout rate could improve in 2017
- Our thoughts on the new disabled list rules and how they could impact Fantasy
- Our first round of awesome team names for 2017
