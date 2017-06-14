Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking Andrew McCutchen, Jacob Faria, Jason Vargas, multi-homer games

We are freaking out about Jacob Faria, but there is so much more to discuss including several multi-homer games, Marco Estrada and Gerrit Cole going in different directions, prospects to keep an eye on and a slugger to buy low on.

Ready for this, maybe one of our busiest -- and hopefully most informative -- shows of the year? We recap Tuesday's action and discuss Jacob Faria, Andrew McCutchen, Jason Vargas and so much more.

Are we concerned about Marco Estrada? Is Yasiel Puig overowned? Who is benefiting from being moved around in their lineups? We're also grading your trades at the end of the show! But first we talk about fringy starting pitchers.

Here's a look at what we've got on today's show:

  • Who to drop for Faria
  • What did we think of Jon Lester's performance?
  • Andrew McCutchen! Is he back?
  • Our thoughts on Yasiel Puig, Billy Hamilton and Corey Dickerson
  • Some prospect talk as a couple of stud minor leaguers have a clearer path to the majors

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

