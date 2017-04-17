Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking weekend, Eric Thames, James Paxton, Michael Pineda and more





Eric Thames is on a long-ball binge while James Paxton looks unhittable.

We round up a great weekend of action, and talk Thames and Paxton and if he is a legit Top 20 starting pitcher? Plus there's so much more from the weekend including Cesar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez, Ervin Santana and Michael Pineda.

Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

Is it time to drop Devon Travis or will you regret that?



A look at the Most Added players in CBSSports.com leagues



Who is next in line for saves in Washington?



A number of starting pitchers you should consider adding



Any interest in Mitch Moreland, Avisail Garcia or Eugenio Suarez?



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com