Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking weekend, Eric Thames, James Paxton, Michael Pineda and more

We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael Pineda surprisingly consistent and Cesar Hernandez a top-tier second baseman. Plus we talk saves sources and Week 3.


Eric Thames is on a long-ball binge while James Paxton looks unhittable.  

We round up a great weekend of action, and talk Thames and Paxton and if he is a legit Top 20 starting pitcher? Plus there's so much more from the weekend including Cesar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez, Ervin Santana and Michael Pineda.

Here are other questions were answering on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:

  • Is it time to drop Devon Travis or will you regret that?
  • A look at the Most Added players in CBSSports.com leagues
  • Who is next in line for saves in Washington?
  • A number of starting pitchers you should consider adding
  • Any interest in Mitch Moreland, Avisail Garcia or Eugenio Suarez?

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

