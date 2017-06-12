Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Talking weekend studs, Cameron Maybin, Mallex Smith, Robbie Ray, SP options

Need some saves, steals or starting pitching? This episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast has all of that, and if you missed anything over the weekend, we’ve got you covered on today’s show.

We're here covering everything you need to know from the weekend including Cameron Maybin and Mallex Smith running wild, two stud prospects getting called up, the most added list and our thoughts on a dominant Robbie Ray.

We'll help out with with some tough lineup decisions and look at hitters who are crushing it. Dedicating the final 15 minutes of the show to pitching, we discuss struggling studs and who you need to add to your roster.

Here's what else we're covering:

  • Are we rushing to add Lewis Brinson?
  • A look at the most added list which is loaded with starting pitchers
  • Several under-owned hitters you should consider adding
  • Buy or sell Robbie Ray?
  • Ending the show with some pitcher talk. There are a couple of available Mets pitchers you can add

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

