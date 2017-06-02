Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Trade talk, Machado, Week 10 help

Looking to make some trades over the weekend? We talk buy low and sell high candidates, some players who are ready to hit their strides and look ahead to Week 10.

Let's talk trade!

 We start the show with buy low and sell high candidates, discussing Danny Salazar, Jose Quintana, Miguel Sano and many more. Also, how much do we care about lefty/righty splits? We're also talking Thursday's standouts including Adam Wainwright, Chase Anderson, Corey Kluber and more. Plus we cover a list of prospects you should stash.

Make sure you subscribe for free and get the best Fantasy advice every day.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Adam Wainwright and Chase Anderson dazzled Thursday. Are we buying either of them?
  • Scott and Heath debate Miguel Sano's rest of season value
  • Why you should overpay for a catcher
  • Two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 10
  • Plenty of your emails later in the show!

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

