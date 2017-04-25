Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Trade targets, rankings review; Thames watch; Team Name Tuesday!
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready to make some trades. We’re also reviewing Monday’s action, which was kind of boring other than Eric Thames, of course.
Hey, it's a lot more than Team Name Tuesday!.
We have a bunch of buy low (Hanley Ramirez, Danny Salazar) and sell high (Jake Lamb, Zack Greinke) names for you and get ready to make some trades on today's show.
Eric Thames hit two more home runs and now we're wondering if he is a top-20 outfielder. Would you rather have Thames or Carlos Gonzalez? Austin Hedges or Willson Contreras? We also review the noteworthy performances from Monday's games including 17 more swinging strikes from Jason Vargas.
Here are other issues we're addressing on this edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:
- Rest of season rankings: Zimmerman or Abreu? Suarez or Longoria?
- Is Eric Hosmer a buy low candidate or is just not that good?
- Another Austin Hedges home run
- Some crazy stats from around baseball
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
