Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Underachievers, Buy or Sell, first base replacements

If you're familiar with our show, you know Matt Harvey always provides us with good content, and today is no exception.

After starting the show with our weekly Harvey debate, we talk about some hot-hitting first basemen who could help Freddie Freeman/Miguel Cabrera owners. Plus, it's underachievers day on today's podcast as we look at six players who just aren't getting the job done.

We play Buy or Sell, discuss surprising strikeout numbers, hype up David Phelps and look at fringey starting pitchers.

We also cover these topics on today's show:

The excellence of Gerrit Cole and the struggles of Johnny Cueto



Zack Cozart is a top-six shortstop



We discuss some of 2017's early underachievers like Andrew McCutchen and Addison Russell



Starting pitchers to add off waivers



Buy or Sell and a look at today's matchups



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com