Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Underachievers, Buy or Sell, first base replacements
Freddie Freeman could miss extended time and Miguel Cabrera has a strained oblique, so you might need to add a first baseman. Luckily we’ve got options for you as Justin Smoak, Tommy Joseph and Logan Morrison keep hitting.
If you're familiar with our show, you know Matt Harvey always provides us with good content, and today is no exception.
After starting the show with our weekly Harvey debate, we talk about some hot-hitting first basemen who could help Freddie Freeman/Miguel Cabrera owners. Plus, it's underachievers day on today's podcast as we look at six players who just aren't getting the job done.
We play Buy or Sell, discuss surprising strikeout numbers, hype up David Phelps and look at fringey starting pitchers.
We also cover these topics on today's show:
- The excellence of Gerrit Cole and the struggles of Johnny Cueto
- Zack Cozart is a top-six shortstop
- We discuss some of 2017's early underachievers like Andrew McCutchen and Addison Russell
- Starting pitchers to add off waivers
- Buy or Sell and a look at today's matchups
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
