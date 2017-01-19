Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Unsettled bullpens, more team outlooks, HOF voting

Is Felix Hernandez ready to rebound?

On today's episode of the Fantasy Baseball Podcast we continue our team outlooks with the spotlight on the Atlanta Braves , Seattle Mariners , Cleveland Indians , New York Yankees and a couple more.

Are Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco dependable? Find out if the guys still want to spend a late pick on Michael Pineda , their favorite Rays OF and if Kole Calhoun is the least bit exciting.

Plus the Hall of Fame class of 2017 is announced and we're reacting to the Vladimir Guerrero snub, among other things.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: