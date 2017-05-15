Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Waiver options, bullpen talk, two-start pitchers and hot hitters
A weekend of baseball has given us a handful of new names to add to our Fantasy rosters. Who do we like and who are we leaving on waivers? We also focus on bullpens, two-start pitchers and hot hitters to consider for Week 7.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Another juicy baseball weekend to break down!
There are plenty of players to pick up as we discuss Ian Happ , Jose Berrios , Joe Biagini , Amed Rosario , bullpen changes and the most added list.
What are our thoughts on struggling starters like Masahiro Tanaka , Jake Arrieta , Jon Lester , Jacob deGrom , Justin Verlander , Jose Quintana , Carlos Martinez . We also talk hitters to add, starting pitchers with some long term potential and a look at today's matchups at the very end of the show. Also Cody Bellinger team names!
Also on today's show:
- Our thoughts on these struggling SPs: Masahiro Tanaka, Jake Arrieta, Jon Lester, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Carlos Martinez
- How excited should you be about
Logan Morrison
,
Kevin Pillar
and
Tommy Pham
?
- Names to know in deeper leagues
- Cody Bellinger team names!
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Hot takes: Sano, Segura worth it
Our readers share some strong takes, and Chris Towers looks to see who is and isn't overreacting...
-
Waivers: Add Happ, Berrios
Jose Berrios, Ian Happ and Eddie Butler were all called up this weekend. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
A crowded interleague schedule means more off days than usual for some regular DHs, but Scott...
-
Are Keuchel, Greinke for real?
Two of last season's biggest disappointments are off to great starts. Chris Towers dives into...
-
Week 7: Ranking two-start pitchers
Given the lack of quality two-start options, Scott White is willing to roll with a struggling...
-
What to know for Week 7
What are the key storylines players should know about heading into Week 7 of the Fantasy season?...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre