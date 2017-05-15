Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Waiver options, bullpen talk, two-start pitchers and hot hitters

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Another juicy baseball weekend to break down!

There are plenty of players to pick up as we discuss Ian Happ , Jose Berrios , Joe Biagini , Amed Rosario , bullpen changes and the most added list.

What are our thoughts on struggling starters like Masahiro Tanaka , Jake Arrieta , Jon Lester , Jacob deGrom , Justin Verlander , Jose Quintana , Carlos Martinez . We also talk hitters to add, starting pitchers with some long term potential and a look at today's matchups at the very end of the show. Also Cody Bellinger team names!

Also on today's show:

