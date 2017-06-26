Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend highlights, Week 13 lineup advice

It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice you need, plus a look at what you may have missed over the weekend.

Need a shortstop? Check out Franklin Barreto. Need an outfielder? Shin-Soo Choo, Keon Broxton and Michael Taylor could help. Need a starting pitcher? Tune in to today's episode of Fantasy Baseball Today and get ready to hit the Waiver Wire. We're recapping the weekend and telling you who to add on this episode.

Also on today's show:

  • Which struggling stud starting pitchers are we concerned about?
  • Why Luis Castillo is underowned
  • Anyone buying Scooter Gennett?
  • A look at the Most Added list
  • Joe Ross and Dinelson Lamet are among the intriguing starting pitchers you may want to add

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

