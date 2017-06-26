Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend highlights, Week 13 lineup advice
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice you need, plus a look at what you may have missed over the weekend.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Need a shortstop? Check out Franklin Barreto. Need an outfielder? Shin-Soo Choo, Keon Broxton and Michael Taylor could help. Need a starting pitcher? Tune in to today's episode of Fantasy Baseball Today and get ready to hit the Waiver Wire. We're recapping the weekend and telling you who to add on this episode.
Also on today's show:
- Which struggling stud starting pitchers are we concerned about?
- Why Luis Castillo is underowned
- Anyone buying Scooter Gennett?
- A look at the Most Added list
- Joe Ross and Dinelson Lamet are among the intriguing starting pitchers you may want to add
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
Add a Comment