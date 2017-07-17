Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend roundup, closer updates, players to add, struggling SPs

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

The cast is back together to wrap three days of action.

We've got some shakeup in bullpens, Trevor Cahill's rising stock, the return of Starling Marte and plenty more to get to on this episode of the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. It's you're Weekend Roundup edition as Adam, Scott and Heath tell you who to add, drop and trade.

Also on today's show:

Underowned starting pitchers you can add to your team



More struggles from Justin Verlander and Jose Berrios



Ryan Braun 's health, more trade rumors and other MLB notes



's health, more trade rumors and other MLB notes A look at the Most Added list



The importance of strikeouts when evaluating starting pitchers



Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com