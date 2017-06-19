Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend wrap; what to do with struggling starters for Week 12?

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Let's talk a big weekend of hot hitters and cold starting pitchers.

We start today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with the biggest hitting and pitching developments. Trey Mancini and Dexter Fowler are two of the seemingly dozens of hitters who are tearing it up right now. What's wrong with James Paxton? Is Jacob Faria a must-own player? Is Andrew Miller the closer?

We also look at the most added list and discuss struggling SPs such as Rick Porcello, Michael Fulmer, Masahiro Tanaka plus more from the weekend including pitchers to add and some good matchups for Week 12.

We've got plenty more for you on today's show including:

Sean Newcomb's control issues and Jacob Faria's dominance



A look at the most added list



Red hot hitters like Dexter Fowler, Edwin Encarnacion and Trey Mancini



What's going on in the Indians bullpen?



Good pitching matchups for Fantasy Week 12

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com