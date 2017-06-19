Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend wrap; what to do with struggling starters for Week 12?
The weekend featured some bad starts from must-own starting pitchers. We're discussing how concerned we are about David Price, Michael Fulmer, James Paxton, Rick Porcello and a few others.
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Let's talk a big weekend of hot hitters and cold starting pitchers.
We start today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with the biggest hitting and pitching developments. Trey Mancini and Dexter Fowler are two of the seemingly dozens of hitters who are tearing it up right now. What's wrong with James Paxton? Is Jacob Faria a must-own player? Is Andrew Miller the closer?
We also look at the most added list and discuss struggling SPs such as Rick Porcello, Michael Fulmer, Masahiro Tanaka plus more from the weekend including pitchers to add and some good matchups for Week 12.
We've got plenty more for you on today's show including:
- Sean Newcomb's control issues and Jacob Faria's dominance
- A look at the most added list
- Red hot hitters like Dexter Fowler, Edwin Encarnacion and Trey Mancini
- What's going on in the Indians bullpen?
- Good pitching matchups for Fantasy Week 12
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
-
Waivers: Faria looks like real deal
Jacob Faria is a must-own starting pitcher, Heath Cummings says as he discusses waiver wire...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Logan Morrison remains widely available even though he's among the MLB leaders in home runs....
-
Week 12: Ranking two-start pitchers
No shortage of pitchers making two starts this week, which means you may have to take bigger...
-
Podcast: Worrisome guys, Week 12
Matt Davidson has homered in four consecutive games and is only 10 percent owned. We also talk...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Mets' fill-ins
Chris Towers takes a look at five players worth adding to your roster in Friday's waiver-wire...
-
Five shaky closer situations
Wonder if you can trust Felipe Rivero? Bud Norris? Matt Albers? Scott White looks at five questionable...
Add a Comment