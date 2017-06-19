Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Weekend wrap; what to do with struggling starters for Week 12?

The weekend featured some bad starts from must-own starting pitchers. We're discussing how concerned we are about David Price, Michael Fulmer, James Paxton, Rick Porcello and a few others.

Subscribe for free!: iTunes | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn

Let's talk a big weekend of hot hitters and cold starting pitchers.

We start today's Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast with the biggest hitting and pitching developments. Trey Mancini and Dexter Fowler are two of the seemingly dozens of hitters who are tearing it up right now. What's wrong with James Paxton? Is Jacob Faria a must-own player? Is Andrew Miller the closer?

We also look at the most added list and discuss struggling SPs such as Rick Porcello, Michael Fulmer, Masahiro Tanaka plus more from the weekend including pitchers to add and some good matchups for Week 12.

We've got plenty more for you on today's show including:

  • Sean Newcomb's control issues and Jacob Faria's dominance
  • A look at the most added list
  • Red hot hitters like Dexter Fowler, Edwin Encarnacion and Trey Mancini
  • What's going on in the Indians bullpen?
  • Good pitching matchups for Fantasy Week 12

Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories