Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10 include Steven Souza, Devon Travis and Kole Calhoun

You'll want to take a long look at your Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians this week. Each team is playing only five games, which puts lesser options like Nomar Mazara , Shin-Soo Choo , Joey Gallo and maybe even Jason Kipnis on the bubble.

Conversely, the Atlanta Braves are playing eight games in seven days thanks to a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Saturday, so their hitters get a boost on volume alone.

How much? Well, I could fit only one into my top 10 sleepers for this week -- a group limited to players owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which excludes Ender Inciarte -- but others like Matt Adams , Brandon Phillips and Tyler Flowers were in contention.

Let's see who made the cut ...

Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10 1 Steven Souza Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza is simply too hot to handle right now, batting .406 (13 for 32) with five home runs in his past eight games, and as hard as he hits the ball, ranking in the top 10 in line-drive rate, it probably isn't just a flash in the pan. His matchups aren't the kind that should exploit his swing-and-miss tendencies, either. 2 Justin Smoak Toronto 1B For the second straight week, the Toronto Blue Jays have a lefty-heavy schedule, which plays right into Justin Smoak 's .417 batting average and 1.254 OPS against southpaws. The switch-hitter has been a consistent source of power this year and may not be eligible for this list next week if he capitalizes on the matchups. 3 Devon Travis Toronto 2B Those three left-handers on tap for Smoak? They're a big deal to Devon Travis , too, who has a .345 batting average and 1.079 OPS against lefties. He's also batting .435 (27 for 62) with four homers and 10 doubles in his last 15 games, so even if you have to play him at DH, it's time to get on board. 4 Josh Harrison Pittsburgh 3B Though mostly a matchups play with the Pittsburgh Pirates facing some of the worst the Orioles and Marlins have to offer, Josh Harrison has been the No. 12 third baseman in Head-to-Head points leagues since the start of May and is also eligible at second base and the outfield. 5 Kole Calhoun L.A. Angels RF Kole Calhoun has a lot of catching up to do after a miserable first two months of the season, and Thursday's two-homer game may have been the start of it. You'd rather catch a hot streak when it's beginning than ending, and Calhoun's matchups against pitchers like Daniel Norris , Matt Boyd and Mike Fiers should act as a catalyst. 6 Hunter Renfroe San Diego RF Hunter Renfroe 's overall numbers are still disappointing, but he has drawn 13 of his 17 walks in his past 20 games, batting .299 with five homers and a 1.054 OPS during that stretch. He's also batting .319 with a 1.034 against lefties, and the San Diego Padres are facing three of those this week. 7 Josh Reddick Houston RF Not surprisingly, Josh Reddick has been at his best against righties this year, homering six times in 142 at-bats with nearly as many walks as strikeouts, and the Houston Astros have six on tap this week, including some real pushovers like Ian Kennedy , Jason Hammel , Ricky Nolasco and Jesse Chavez . 8 Josh Bell Pittsburgh 1B Josh Bell hasn't had any monster weeks as a rookie, but he's rarely a bad play either, even surprising with his power production so far. He's not exactly humming along right now but should be able to put his best foot forward against pitchers like Kevin Gausman , Wade Miley , Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke . 9 Tommy Pham St. Louis CF Tommy Pham has played pretty close to every day since the St. Louis Cardinals sent Randal Grichuk to the minors -- and that's even with Stephen Piscotty back. He has impressed with his power production, homering five times in 79 at-bats while also getting on base at a high rate, and he's a prime candidate to capitalize on the Cardinals' league-best matchups this week. 10 Nick Markakis Atlanta RF Here's the Brave most likely to take advantage of the rare eight-game week. Nick Markakis is a workhorse, having started every game this year, and while he isn't a big home run hitter or base stealer, his on-base ability and spot in the batting order make him a reliable source of the other counting stats.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Cardinals @CIN4, PHI3

2. Pirates @BAL2, MIA4

3. Chicago Cubs MIA3, COL4

4. Braves PHI4, NYM4

5. Astros @KC4, LAA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Rangers NYM2, @WAS3

2. Colorado Rockies CLE2, @CHC4

3. Orioles PIT2, @WAS1, @NYY3

4. Cincinnati Reds STL4, @LAD3

5. New York Yankees BOS3, BAL3