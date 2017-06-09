Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11 include Max Kepler, Andrelton Simmons

1 Max Kepler Minnesota RF

Thanks to a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians Saturday, the Minnesota Twins play eight games this week, and at least six of them are against right-handed pitchers. That's good news for their best left-handed bat, Max Kepler , who's batting .297 with an .881 OPS against righties and has been reliable enough, hitting safely in 18 of his last 20 games, to make the most of the increased volume.

2 Matt Holliday N.Y. Yankees DH

I've been itching to get Matt Holliday on this list just because I think he's outrageously underowned at 72 percent but have been dissuaded by bad matchups. They're something better than awful this week, so I don't see how you can sit the cleanup man of one of the best lineups in baseball when he's boasting a .367 on-base percentage and on a 34-homer, 106-RBI pace.

3 Jonathan Schoop Baltimore 2B

Jonathan Schoop is pushing the boundaries of that 80 percent ownership limit, but I'll take advantage of maybe my last chance to call him a sleeper in a week that begins with him facing Mike Pelfrey , Derek Holland , Miguel Gonzalez and David Holmberg . He's batting .370 (10 for 27) with three homers so far in June.

4 Domingo Santana Milwaukee RF

The Milwaukee Brewers don't have the greatest matchups, but they do at least play seven games thanks to a doubleheader Tuesday. Moreover, Domingo Santana is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, batting .348 (16 for 46) with five home runs in his last 11 games. And considering his top-15 line-drive rate, it may be a legitimate breakthrough.

5 Stephen Piscotty St. Louis RF

Stephen Piscotty 's ownership has been on the decline since a tumultuous May in which he missed time with a hamstring injury and then a personal matter. But he has hit well since his return, batting .393 (11 for 28) with two homers and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) in nine games, and the St. Louis Cardinals have some of the best matchups of any team this week.

6 Kole Calhoun L.A. Angels RF

Another week of favorable matchups -- this time against the worst the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals have to offer -- makes Kole Calhoun and his .478 (11 for 23) batting average and four home runs in June a high priority in Fantasy. Of course, the Los Angeles Angels are facing four lefties, against whom Calhoun is batting .176 this year. His splits were actually better against lefties than righties last year, though, so it won't discourage me from using him.

7 Andrelton Simmons L.A. Angels SS

Andrelton Simmons has faked us out a time or two, but even though he's batting .344 (31 for 90) with three home runs, four stolen bases and a .933 OPS over his last 23 games, his year-long BABIP is in line with career norms. He's the No. 3 shortstop in Head-to-Head points leagues during that near month-long stretch, so particularly with favorable matchups, he meets a need at a thin position.

8 Hunter Renfroe San Diego RF

Hunter Renfroe has turned over a new leaf since he began making a concerted effort to work the count in mid-May, batting .286 (26 for 91) with eight home runs and a 1.023 OPS in 26 games. He'd rank higher if the San Diego Padres were scheduled to face more than one right-handed pitcher, but he's still being overlooked at 54 percent ownership.

9 Matt Adams Atlanta 1B

Matt Adams continues to soften the blow of Freddie Freeman 's injury, batting .385 (10 for 26) with four home runs in his last six games. The matchups could be better, but the Atlanta Braves are facing five right-handers in their six games. If you need power, he's still one of the more available sources at 37 percent ownership.

10 Tommy Pham St. Louis LF