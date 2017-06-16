Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12 include Logan Morrison, Jed Lowrie and Matt Adams
Logan Morrison remains widely available even though he's among the MLB leaders in home runs. Scott White shares his top 10 sleepers for Fantasy Week 12 (June 19-25).
No team plays only five games this week, so volume shouldn't be a concern for any player we'd classify as "everyday."
Well, maybe A.J. Pollock and Wilson Ramos if they're able to return from their injuries mid-week. Pollock's matchups make him an intriguing gamble in five-outfielder leagues, and you may not be sacrificing much at catcher even if Ramos doesn't return, as weak as that position is.
Of course, if you play in a standard 12-team league or have satisfactory options otherwise, there's no need to get cute. Just look to one of these 10 sleepers, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, instead.
|1
Logan Morrison Tampa Bay 1B
|It's amazing Logan Morrison still qualifies for this list (owned in just 64 percent of leagues) seeing as he's one of the major-league leaders in home runs and consistently productive, having yet to go more than six games without a home run. No reason to think it'll change against the Reds and Orioles pitching staffs, especially with five righties on tap.
|2
Jed Lowrie Oakland 2B
|Jed Lowrie has also been consistently undervalued this year, rising back into the top six at second base (in points leagues, anyway) after going 16 for 48 (.333) with six doubles, two triples and two homers in his last 11 games. He gets four games against Astros fill-ins before facing Mike Pelfrey, James Shields and Derek Holland.
|3
Brandon Drury Arizona 2B
|Brandon Drury has hit .370 with a 1.100 OPS at home this year, but the Diamondbacks are only there half the week. But wait, they're at Coors Field the other half, the only park where we could reasonably expect him to perform better. He's hot, too, having homered four times in his last seven games.
|4
Scott Schebler Cincinnati RF
|Scott Schebler has actually favored lefties this year, but given his history and profile as a left-handed slugger, I still trust the 18-homer man more against righties and expect him to bounce back against homer-prone ones like Jake Odorizzi, Alex Cobb, Erasmo Ramirez, Joe Ross and Tanner Roark this week.
|5
David Peralta Arizona RF
|Drury's splits have gotten more attention, but David Peralta also loves Chase Field, batting .342 with a .922 OPS there this year. And while splitting his week between there and Coors Field is reason enough to start him, the six righties puts it over the top. You can trust him to stay in the lineup every day, furthering his .423 (11 for 26) batting average over his last seven games.
|6
Domingo Santana Milwaukee RF
|Domingo Santana has cooled ever so slightly, but he's still batting .327 with nine home runs and a .967 OPS over his past 153 at-bats and has the pleasure of facing blowout-prone pitchers like Chad Kuhl, Trevor Williams, Mike Foltynewicz, R.A. Dickey and Julio Teheran this week. His 74 percent ownership rate should continue to rise.
|7
Steven Souza Tampa Bay RF
|Steven Souza has been like a streakier version of Santana this year, also overcoming an inflated strikeout rate with a stellar line-drive rate. And he's hot right now, heading into a week in which he'll benefit from the same matchups as Morrison batting .320 (8 for 25) with two home runs in his past seven games.
|8
Nicholas Castellanos Detroit 3B
|Speaking of line-drive rate, Nicholas Castellanos is third in all of baseball and second in hard-contact rate, according to FanGraphs. Only this month, in which he's batting .319 (15 for 47) with four home runs in 12 games, are the numbers beginning to show it, and pitchers like Sam Gaviglio, Yovani Gallardo, Luis Perdomo and Clayton Richard should help the cause.
|9
Mitch Moreland Boston 1B
|Quietly, Mitch Moreland has become the latest 30-plus-year-old breakout at first base, reaching base at a .380 clip while earning more at-bats against left-handed pitchers. He'll only have to worry about one of those in a six-game slate against the Royals and Angels rotations, so his .406 (13 for 32) batting average and three home runs over his past eight games may be the start of an extended run.
|10
Matt Adams Atlanta 1B
|The Braves' matchups this week are nothing special, but the way Matt Adams is swinging the bat right now makes him too valuable to sit whenever there's a surplus of righties, like the six on tap this week. He's batting .346 with six home runs in his last 13 games and .315 with a .946 OPS against righties for the year.
Best hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Cubs SD3, @MIA4
2. Diamondbacks @COL3, PHI3
3. Blue Jays @TEX4, @KC3
4. Indians @BAL4, MIN3
5. Tigers @SEA4, @SD3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 12
1. Phillies STL3, @ARI3
2. Orioles CLE4, @TB3
3. Marlins WAS3, CHC4
4. Angels @NYY3, @BOS3
5. Royals BOS3, TOR3
