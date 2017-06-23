Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13 predict more good times for Matt Adams and Cameron Maybin

Deja vu, right?

It's true half of this list is carryover from last week, which is interesting for a number of reasons. We may have reached a point of oversaturation in mixed leagues with all the breakthrough hitters this year. Adding another, particularly with no assurances beyond this week, may be more trouble than it's worth.

Or maybe the five in question have just so happened to benefit from really good matchups two weeks in a row.

Of course, what makes for a favorable matchup is a little dicey this week, with the two doubleheaders Saturday. The Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins are each in line to play eight games, but the Twins' matchups are so uninviting that I don't really know what it means for their hitters. Is it a favorable schedule? Is it an unfavorable schedule? The only thing I can say for sure is that with five lefties on tap, I want no part of Max Kepler .

So who do I want? I limited my selection to those owned in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues this week instead of the usual 80 percent because I can't bring myself to write another word about Logan Morrison . As far as I'm concerned, he's must-start at this point.

And I'm getting there with No. 1 on this list.

Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13 1 Matt Adams Atlanta 1B Fantasy owners have been slow to come around on Matt Adams even though his dominance as the Atlanta Braves ' regular first baseman has lasted nearly five weeks now (and has actually intensified with six more home runs over his last two). It'll be interesting to see how he holds up when the righties aren't so regular, but there are five more on the schedule this week. 2 Alex Avila Detroit C Speaking of righties, the Detroit Tigers draw six in their seven games, which is good news for Alex Avila , who should not only play more regularly as a result but should also go bananas at the plate, having hit .331 with a 1.073 OPS against righties this year. As desperate as so many of us are for catcher help, it's amazing he's still eligible for this list. 3 Cameron Maybin L.A. Angels LF As if Cameron Maybin 's production over the past month (he's batting .389 (37 for 95) with five homers, 13 stolen bases and a 1.156 OPS since assuming the leadoff role May 16) isn't enough to get him active, the Los Angeles Angels are in line to face five lefties this week. And while Maybin's overall numbers are still skewed by a miserable start to the season, his .340 batting average vs. lefties for the year makes this an easy call, regardless of format. 4 Steven Souza Tampa Bay RF We're banking on Steven Souza 's streakiness here, and the kind of run he's on right now, batting .310 (31 for 100) with nine home runs and a 1.050 OPS in his last 27 games, may be nearing a breaking point. But his matchups against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles pitching staffs are hardly prohibitive, and having six righties on tap actually works in his favor given his .288 batting average and .987 OPS against righties this year. 5 Brandon Drury Arizona 2B As much as any hitter in baseball, Brandon Drury likes him some home cooking, batting .370 with a 1.100 OPS at Chase Field this year, and he's getting hot at the right time, collecting four hits and six RBI in Wednesday's game. The Arizona Diamondbacks play all seven of their games at home this week, so you can surely find a spot for him at one of the three positions where he's eligible. 6 David Peralta Arizona RF Oh look, another Diamondback with favorable home splits. David Peralta is batting .339 with a .922 OPS at Chase Field this season. He's not the easiest recommendation, particularly in three-outfielder leagues, since he sits with some regularity, but the seven right-handers on tap should help with that. The left-handed hitter is batting .333 with an .866 OPS against righties. 7 Domingo Santana Milwaukee RF Being a right-handed slugger whose high line-drive rate helps make up for his swings and misses, Domingo Santana is in kind of in the same boat as Steven Souza, only he hasn't been so hot lately. He has the more favorable matchups of the two this week, though, getting to beat up on the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins rotations, and is beginning to show signs of life, going 4 for 12 with a homer in his past three games. 8 Matt Davidson Chi. White Sox DH Matt Davidson has seven home runs in his last 10 games, which is probably all that needs to be said given that we take things one week at a time here. Sure, he's bound to cool off eventually, and when it does, it could get ugly judging by his 40 percent strikeout rate. But betting against him with Luis Cessa , Nick Martinez , Tyson Ross and Martin Perez on tap is unreasonably fatalistic. 9 Joc Pederson L.A. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson has been as good as we've ever seen him since returning from a concussion in mid-June, batting .313 (10 for 32) with three homers and nine walks in just 10 games. Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had the good fortune of facing just one left-hander during that stretch -- a matchup that Pederson predictably sat out -- but they have six righties on the schedule this week. Take advantage of the hot bat. 10 Lonnie Chisenhall Cleveland RF Lonnie Chisenhall is batting .296 with an outrageous .607 slugging percentage this season, but you've probably never given a second thought to starting him because of the Indians' steadfast refusal to play him against left-handers. They're in line to play eight games this week, though, and as of now, only two are against lefties. At 18 percent ownership, Chisenhall is your deep-league special for this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 13

1. Indians TEX4, @DET4

2. Dodgers LAA2, @LAA2, @SD3

3. Red Sox MIN4, @TOR3

4. Mets @MIA3, PHI3

5. Brewers @CIN3, MIA3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 13

1. Nationals CHC4, @STL3

2. Pirates TB3, SF3

3. Cardinals CIN1, @ARI3, WAS3

4. Astros OAK3, NYY3

5. Orioles @TOR3, TB3