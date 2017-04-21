Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4 highlighted by hot-hand plays Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas

We're in kind of a weird place right now with hitter ownership where we haven't completely moved on from some of the dead weight but haven't fully bought into every revelation off the waiver wire either.

Which is probably the way it should be, small sample size and all. We can't be too sure if any of what we're seeing is real.

But it puts a higher than usual number of hitters in that tweener 70 percent range that technically qualifies for this list (maximum 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues) but isn't so widely available. And naturally, they'll be the more attractive plays in Fantasy.

Not every player on this list is so highly owned, of course, but you can trust the list will depict an even wider range of possible pickups as we move forward.

Travis Shaw 3B / Milwaukee (last five games) BA: .333 HR: 4 2B: 2 AB: 21 K: 2

The Reds and Braves rotation are mostly a bunch of bottom-feeders, save for Amir Garrett and Julio Teheran, so why would you sit one of the hottest hitters in baseball with matchups like that?

Mike Moustakas 3B / Kansas City (2017 season) BA: .291 HR: 5 OPS: .921 AB: 55 K: 12

Moustakas has been a consistent source of power in the early going and will get to feast on pitchers like Dylan Covey, James Shields, Kyle Gibson and Phil Hughes this week. Only one left-hander, too, so you don't have to worry about Ned Yost getting cute.

Ryan Zimmerman 1B / Washington (2017 season) BA: .389 HR: 5 RBI: 13 OPS: 1.209 AB: 54

The Nationals are the only team visiting Coors Field this week, and it's for a four-game series. If there was ever a time to buy into the resurgent Zimmerman, who has been a top-five first baseman to date, this is it.

Avisail Garcia DH / Chi. White Sox (2017 season) BA: .423 HR: 3 RBI: 13 OPS: 1.137 AB: 52

All right, let's give him a shot. Garcia's ownership has lagged behind his production, in part because we feel like we should know better, but his matchups this week aren't exactly prohibitive and we're running out of excuses.

Brandon Drury 2B / Arizona (2017 season) BA: .273 HR: 0 OPS: .644 AB: 55 K: 11

See? It's not all hot-hand plays. Drury has seen his ownership decline during a 5-for-36 stretch, but the Diamondbacks have the best matchups of any team this week, facing the Padres rotation for four games and the Rockies rotation for three. Yummy!

Ryon Healy 3B / Oakland (last four games) AB: 9 H: 7 2B: 2 BB: 2 K: 0

A two-game benching appears to have righted the ship for Healy, who has favorable matchups for a second straight week. The AL West's shortage of pitching depth is becoming readily apparent.

Steven Souza RF / Tampa Bay (last seven games) BA: .407 HR: 2 OPS: 1.225 AB: 27 K: 10

Souza is back to striking out at an alarming rate after an early-season departure, so you wouldn't want to get too attached. But the way he's piling up extra-base hits, we should enjoy this hot streak while we can.

Josh Reddick LF / Houston (last eight games) BA: .455 HR: 1 OPS: 1.231 AB: 22 K: 2

With the way Reddick has taken to all the righties he has faced over the last few days, let's roll with him again with six more on tap this week, including homer-prone types like Josh Tomlin, Trevor Bauer and Jharel Cotton.

Cesar Hernandez 2B / Philadelphia (2016 vs. LHP) BA: .341 HR: 0 OPS: .789 AB: 138 K: 30

Hernandez has traded multi-hit for multi-strikeout games recently, but don't lose heart. The Phillies have some of the best matchups this week and face four righties in six games, which generally worked out well for the 26-year-old last year.

Tommy Joseph 1B / Philadelphia (2016 vs. LHP) BA: .281 HR: 7 OPS: .912 AB: 89 K: 19

Joseph also did some serious damage against left-handers last year (as did catcher Cameron Rupp -- bonus sleeper!), and he's hardly in demand right now given his slow start. These matchups ensure he'll stick in the lineup, though.

Best hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Diamondbacks SD4, COL3

2. Royals @CHW3, MIN3

3. Tigers SEA3, CHW3

4. Rangers MIN3, LAA3

5. Phillies MIA3, @LAD3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 4

1. Red Sox NYY3, CHC3

2. Mets ATL3, @WAS3

3. Mariners @DET3, @CLE3

4. Padres @ARI4, @SF3

5. Braves @NYM3, @MIL3