Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4 highlighted by hot-hand plays Travis Shaw and Mike Moustakas
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his 10 sleeper hitters for Fantasy Week 4 (April 24-30).
We're in kind of a weird place right now with hitter ownership where we haven't completely moved on from some of the dead weight but haven't fully bought into every revelation off the waiver wire either.
Which is probably the way it should be, small sample size and all. We can't be too sure if any of what we're seeing is real.
But it puts a higher than usual number of hitters in that tweener 70 percent range that technically qualifies for this list (maximum 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues) but isn't so widely available. And naturally, they'll be the more attractive plays in Fantasy.
Not every player on this list is so highly owned, of course, but you can trust the list will depict an even wider range of possible pickups as we move forward.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Diamondbacks SD4, COL3
2. Royals @CHW3, MIN3
3. Tigers SEA3, CHW3
4. Rangers MIN3, LAA3
5. Phillies MIA3, @LAD3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Red Sox NYY3, CHC3
2. Mets ATL3, @WAS3
3. Mariners @DET3, @CLE3
4. Padres @ARI4, @SF3
5. Braves @NYM3, @MIL3
