Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6 suggest Matt Holliday and Brett Gardner are underutilized Yankees

Here's some good news: Gary Sanchez (biceps) came off the DL Friday, and Josh Donaldson (calf) could return as early as Monday.

That's two elite players at their respective positions coming back from multi-week-long absences, and both are so high-end that you'll want to give them every benefit of the doubt when setting your lineup. Sanchez will have the whole weekend to prove his health, which makes it easier with him, but as long as you don't hear of any kind of setback for Donaldson, you should hold your breath and start him.

Troy Tulowitzki -- who's in the same boat, hoping for a Monday return -- is another story.

You may notice the Colorado Rockies have a full seven games at home this week, which is of course good news, but they just so happen to be facing two of the NL's deepest rotations, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers . Most of the Rockies' hitters are too high-end to sit anyway, but with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra currently splitting time, you now have a little extra incentive to sit them.

Now then, for this week's best hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Cody Bellinger LF / L.A. Dodgers (2017 season) BA: .303 HR: 2 OPS: .937 AB: 33 K: 6

With Adrian Gonzalez going on the DL, Cody Bellinger stays in the majors even with Joc Pederson back, which means he'll get to take advantage of that four-game series at Coors Field. Not even a question whether or not you start him.

Matt Holliday DH / N.Y. Yankees (last seven games) BA: .379 HR: 3 RBI: 10 OPS: 1.199 AB: 29

Matt Holliday is the steady veteran presence in the heart of the Baby Bombers' lineup, taking his walks and driving in runs. As long as he's healthy, he's an easy choice to start, and yet he's unowned in half of CBS Sports leagues.

Jose Reyes 3B / N.Y. Mets (last eight games) BA: .367 HR: 3 SB: 2 BB: 5 K: 1

I realize this is 2017 and not 2007, but Jose Reyes, like Holliday, isn't getting enough credit for the way he's swinging the bat right now. He's shortstop-eligible and faces some of the worst the Giants and Brewers have to offer this week.

Jason Heyward RF / Chi. Cubs (career at Coors Field) BA: .304 HR: 2 OPS: .908 AB: 56 BB: 8

You know who else gets to feast on Coors Field this week? The Cubs, that's who. And of all their hitters, Heyward is the only one who isn't too obvious to recommend here, unless you think Javier Baez is somehow a better gamble. I don't.

Brett Gardner LF / N.Y. Yankees (last six games) BA: .400 HR: 5 2B: 1 SB: 0 AB: 25

Brett Gardner is on fire, batting leadoff for the Yankees' run-scoring machine, and more protected from slumps than most hitters because of his versatile skill set. Let's see Rookie Davis, Tim Adleman and Mike Fiers try to slow him down.

Carlos Gomez CF / Texas (last 11 games) BA: .375 HR: 1 2B: 4 SB: 3 AB: 40

Carlos Gomez has been awfully streaky this year, but he's on the better side of it right now. We need to bet on one Ranger taking advantage of the seven-game slate against the Padres and Athletics rotations, and he's my choice.

Max Kepler RF / Minnesota (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .306 HR: 2 OPS: .897 BB: 10 K: 12

After a rookie season in which he lost his identity, Max Kepler has gotten his strikeout and walk rates closer to where they were in the minors and where they need to be to prop up his value in points leagues. He's like a more powerful Nick Markakis, and with five righties on tap, this is a good week to take advantage.

Yonder Alonso 1B / Oakland (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .317 HR: 4 OPS: .958 AB: 63 BB: 9

Yonder Alonso has focused on putting the ball in the air this year, and it has allowed him to tap into the power potential he was thought to have as a top prospect a decade ago with the Reds. He sits against lefties, but he's facing nothing but righties this week. Good matchups, too.

Melky Cabrera LF / Chi. White Sox (2017 season) BA: .255 HR: 1 2B: 4 AB: 94 K: 14

The White Sox miss Ervin Santana this week, which means they're facing nothing but scrubs in six games against the Twins and Padres. Melky Cabrera is nothing exciting, but he makes tons of contact, making him a good bet to get the most out of the matchups.

Andrew Toles LF / L.A. Dodgers (last seven games) BA: .423 HR: 2 R: 8 AB: 26 K: 5

Andrew Toles gets to bat leadoff against righties, and though the Dodgers are in line to face only five of those in their seven games, they do play four games at Coors Field. Consider him your deep-league special for this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Dodgers PIT3, @COL4

2. Chicago White Sox MIN3, SD3

3. Oakland Athletics LAA3, @TEX3

4. Texas Rangers @SD2, SD2, OAK3

5. San Diego Padres TEX2, @TEX2, @CHW3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Philadelphia Phillies SEA2, @WAS3

2. Arizona Diamondbacks DET2, PIT4

3. Pittsburgh Pirates @LAD3, @ARI4

4. Milwaukee Brewers BOS3, NYM3

5. Baltimore Orioles WAS2, @WAS2, @KC3