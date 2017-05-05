Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6 suggest Matt Holliday and Brett Gardner are underutilized Yankees
The Yankees are scoring like crazy, but Fantasy owners aren't yet taking full advantage. Scott White shares his sleeper hitters for Week 6 (May 8-14).
Here's some good news: Gary Sanchez (biceps) came off the DL Friday, and Josh Donaldson (calf) could return as early as Monday.
That's two elite players at their respective positions coming back from multi-week-long absences, and both are so high-end that you'll want to give them every benefit of the doubt when setting your lineup. Sanchez will have the whole weekend to prove his health, which makes it easier with him, but as long as you don't hear of any kind of setback for Donaldson, you should hold your breath and start him.
Troy Tulowitzki -- who's in the same boat, hoping for a Monday return -- is another story.
You may notice the Colorado Rockies have a full seven games at home this week, which is of course good news, but they just so happen to be facing two of the NL's deepest rotations, the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers . Most of the Rockies' hitters are too high-end to sit anyway, but with Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra currently splitting time, you now have a little extra incentive to sit them.
Now then, for this week's best hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Best hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Dodgers PIT3, @COL4
2. Chicago White Sox MIN3, SD3
3. Oakland Athletics LAA3, @TEX3
4. Texas Rangers @SD2, SD2, OAK3
5. San Diego Padres TEX2, @TEX2, @CHW3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 6
1.
Philadelphia Phillies
SEA2, @WAS3
2. Arizona Diamondbacks DET2, PIT4
3. Pittsburgh Pirates @LAD3, @ARI4
4. Milwaukee Brewers BOS3, NYM3
5. Baltimore Orioles WAS2, @WAS2, @KC3
-
Week 6: Ranking two-start pitchers
Looking for a two-start sleeper? Scott White says they're in short supply in Fantasy Week 6...
-
Podcast: New pitching landscape
Scott White gets fired up about the state of starting pitching, we play a fun round of Fill...
-
Waiver Wire: Re-thinking Holland
The changing pitcher landscape makes a player like Derek Holland worth a second look, according...
-
All pitchers are terrible (yours, too)
Cole Hamels is the latest big-name pitcher to suffer a significant injury, joining Noah Syndergaard...
-
Podcast: We need pitchers!
Anyone need a starting pitcher? Yeah, I thought so. With all of the injuries at the position...
-
Waivers: Morton's better at 33
Scott White is ready to give Charlie Morton another look and thinks Marwin Gonzalez, Yonder...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre