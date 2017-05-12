Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7 headlined by Aaron Altherr, Jayson Werth
A crowded interleague schedule means more off days than usual for some regular DHs, but Scott White has 10 sleeper hitters who would make excellent replacements.
We need to talk about interleague play.
There's a lot of it this week -- and for teams with DHs we actually care about.
Which isn't to say Hanley Ramirez , Albert Pujols , Carlos Beltran , Evan Gattis and Kendrys Morales won't play at all. Well, Morales might not. He's dealing with a hamstring strain and has already missed enough games that you have to wonder if a DL stint is in order. This is all the more incentive to sit him.
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox each play just two games in an NL park, but Ramirez's first try at first base Wednesday went so poorly, with him leaving because of back spasms, that I'm counting on him starting only four games this week. Pujols got a turn at first base Thursday to warm him up for the Los Angeles Angels ' three-game series at the New York Mets , so you may not have to worry as much about him, but Beltran and Gattis, who are already competing for time at DH, would each be lucky to start more than one of the Houston Astros ' three games at the Miami Marlins .
Considering none of those five hitters is tearing the cover off the ball right now anyway, I'd be comfortable sitting any of them for one of this group of sleeper hitters, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Best hitter matchups for Week 7
1.
Chicago White Sox
@LAA3, @SEA4
2. Los Angeles Dodgers @SF3, MIA4
3. Minnesota Twins COL3, KC3
4. Blue Jays ATL2, @ATL2, @BAL3
5. San Diego Padres MIL4, ARI3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 7
1. Marlins HOU3, @LAD4
2. Tampa Bay Rays @CLE3, NYY3
3. St. Louis Cardinals BOS2, SF3
4. Pittsburgh Pirates WAS3, PHI3
5. Atlanta Braves @TOR2, TOR2, WAS3
