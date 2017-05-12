Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7 headlined by Aaron Altherr, Jayson Werth

We need to talk about interleague play.

There's a lot of it this week -- and for teams with DHs we actually care about.

Which isn't to say Hanley Ramirez , Albert Pujols , Carlos Beltran , Evan Gattis and Kendrys Morales won't play at all. Well, Morales might not. He's dealing with a hamstring strain and has already missed enough games that you have to wonder if a DL stint is in order. This is all the more incentive to sit him.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox each play just two games in an NL park, but Ramirez's first try at first base Wednesday went so poorly, with him leaving because of back spasms, that I'm counting on him starting only four games this week. Pujols got a turn at first base Thursday to warm him up for the Los Angeles Angels ' three-game series at the New York Mets , so you may not have to worry as much about him, but Beltran and Gattis, who are already competing for time at DH, would each be lucky to start more than one of the Houston Astros ' three games at the Miami Marlins .

Considering none of those five hitters is tearing the cover off the ball right now anyway, I'd be comfortable sitting any of them for one of this group of sleeper hitters, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Aaron Altherr LF / Philadelphia (last eight games) BA: .433 HR: 5 2B: 4 SB: 1 AB: 30

Nobody likes chasing streaks, and you've probably missed the best portion of this one. But I still don't see how you bench Aaron Altherr with the way he's swinging the bat right now, especially with matchups against the worst parts of the Rangers and Pirates rotations this week.

Zack Cozart SS / Cincinnati (last eight games) BA: .414 HR: 1 2B: 4 BB: 5 K: 4

Of course, Zack Cozart is a living example of why chasing the streak isn't always a bad idea. He has been stringing together multi-hit games all season long and gets to beat up on the Rockies rotation for four games this week.

Yonder Alonso 1B / Oakland (2017 season) BA: .303 HR: 11 RBI: 27 OPS: 1.076 AB: 99

The Athletics face three left-handers this week, which isn't Yonder Alonso's forte, but I wouldn't feel right leaving him off this list seeing as he's less than 80 percent owned and in a different class from these next seven schlubs. He's basically must-start for me.

Ryon Healy 3B / Oakland (2017 vs. LHP) BA: .400 HR: 3 2B: 4 OPS: 1.204 AB: 35

Now here's someone who can take advantage of all those lefties the Athletics are facing in their seven games this week. Of course, Ryon Healy has been a frequent visitor to this list, and it has rarely gone well. Maybe the splits are the secret.

Jayson Werth LF / Washington (last six games) BA: .480 HR: 3 AB: 25 BB: 3 K: 6

Jayson Werth is swinging a hot bat and has somehow gotten shortchanged in RBI batting in the middle of the best lineup in baseball, keeping his ownership low. Chad Kuhl, R.A. Dickey, Bartolo Colon and Jaime Garcia make for some hittable foes.

Brandon Drury 2B / Arizona (last 13 games) BA: .362 HR: 2 2B: 6 OPS: 1.005 AB: 47

If Brandon Drury is just starting to heat up, it's at a good time. The Diamondbacks face Tommy Milone, Jered Weaver, Luis Perdomo and Clayton Richard in their six games this week.

Josh Reddick RF / Houston (last eight games) BA: .300 HR: 3 AB: 30 BB: 4 K: 5

Josh Reddick has historically done all his damage against right-handed pitchers, and for the third straight week, that's mostly what the Astros are facing -- in all six of their games, actually. As well as it's gone in the first two, why change course?

Max Kepler RF / Minnesota (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .286 HR: 2 OPS: .836 BB: 11 K: 16

OK, so recommending Max Kepler against a bunch of righties this past week didn't go so well, but considering the Twins are facing the hittable Rockies and Royals rotations this week (five righties in six games), it's worth another go.

Mike Napoli 1B / Texas (last 10 games) BA: .231 HR: 4 OPS: .858 AB: 39 K: 12

The danger in owning Mike Napoli is that if you don't catch him at the front end of a hot streak, you can miss a month's worth of production over the span of one week. Here's hoping Thursday's two-homer game was the start of something.

Jeimer Candelario 3B / Chi. Cubs (2017 minors) BA: .340 HR: 4 2B: 12 OBP: .443 OPS: 1.093

Even if the impetus was a Jason Heyward injury, the Cubs called Jeimer Candelario up to play, and sure enough, he was in the starting lineup for a third straight game Friday. He keeps batting fourth or fifth, too, so even if he just walks like he did in the minors, he'll be useful.

Best hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Chicago White Sox @LAA3, @SEA4

2. Los Angeles Dodgers @SF3, MIA4

3. Minnesota Twins COL3, KC3

4. Blue Jays ATL2, @ATL2, @BAL3

5. San Diego Padres MIL4, ARI3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 7

1. Marlins HOU3, @LAD4

2. Tampa Bay Rays @CLE3, NYY3

3. St. Louis Cardinals BOS2, SF3

4. Pittsburgh Pirates WAS3, PHI3

5. Atlanta Braves @TOR2, TOR2, WAS3