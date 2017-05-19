Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8 offer plenty of first base options, which is perfect for Freddie Freeman owners
Need an injury fill-in? Looking for a hot-hand play? Scott White has you covered with his top 10 sleeper hitters for Fantasy Week 8 (May 22-28).
Looking for a replacement for Freddie Freeman ?
Well, even if you're not, first base is a position with serious potential this week, comprising 40 percent of this list.
And that's not even counting Victor Martinez , who's DH-only in CBS Sports leagues.
Speaking of DHs, the Los Angeles Angels play three games at an NL park this week, which could cut into Albert Pujols ' playing time. The Toronto Blue Jays play two games in the NL, which will impact either hot-hitting Justin Smoak , Kendrys Morales or both. It's a five-game week anyway, so better just to avoid them.
The Cleveland Indians also play two games in an NL park, but they have seven games in all. I wouldn't worry so much about Edwin Encarnacion or Carlos Santana . If anything, maybe this is the week Santana picks up outfield eligibility.
Now then, for the top 10 hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues:
Best hitter matchups for Week 8
1.
Detroit Tigers
@HOU4, @CHW
2. Tampa Bay Rays LAA4, @MIN3
3. Boston Red Sox TEX3, SEA3
4. Washington Nationals SEA3, SD3
5. Philadelphia Phillies COL4, CIN3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 8
1.
San Diego Padres
@NYM3, @WAS3
2. Baltimore Orioles MIN3, @HOU3
3. Los Angeles Dodgers STL3, CHC3
4. Texas Rangers @BOS3, @TOR3
5. Milwaukee Brewers TOR2, ARI4
