Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8 offer plenty of first base options perfect for Freddie Freeman owners

Looking for a replacement for Freddie Freeman ?

Well, even if you're not, first base is a position with serious potential this week, comprising 40 percent of this list.

And that's not even counting Victor Martinez , who's DH-only in CBS Sports leagues.

Speaking of DHs, the Los Angeles Angels play three games at an NL park this week, which could cut into Albert Pujols ' playing time. The Toronto Blue Jays play two games in the NL, which will impact either hot-hitting Justin Smoak , Kendrys Morales or both. It's a five-game week anyway, so better just to avoid them.

The Cleveland Indians also play two games in an NL park, but they have seven games in all. I wouldn't worry so much about Edwin Encarnacion or Carlos Santana . If anything, maybe this is the week Santana picks up outfield eligibility.

Now then, for the top 10 hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues:

Josh Bell 1B / Pittsburgh (last six games) BA: .333 HR: 4 AB: 18 BB: 4 K: 2

As if the hot streak wasn't enough, Josh Bell has been at his best against righties, putting together an .870 OPS, and gets to beat up on four of the most disappointing this year: Julio Teheran, Bartolo Colon, Robert Gsellman and Matt Harvey.

Tommy Joseph 1B / Philadelphia (last eight games) BA: .423 HR: 4 AB: 26 BB: 5 K: 7

Another first baseman who has just crushed it of late, Tommy Joseph should continue to roll with seven games against the Rockies and Reds rotations -- especially at home, where he's batting .302 with an .879 OPS.

Victor Martinez DH / Detroit (last 14 games) BA: .360 HR: 2 OPS: 1.011 BB: 6 K: 5

Victor Martinez has gotten off to a slow start this year but has maintained his usual stellar plate discipline, suggesting it's not a product of age. He has begun to pick it up lately and should benefit from the Tigers' eight-game schedule, which includes four games against the makeshift White Sox rotation.

Justin Bour 1B / Miami (last eight games) BA: .458 HR: 5 AB: 24 BB: 5 K: 3

Only five games for the Marlins this week, which would seem like a deal-breaker for a fringy bat like Justin Bour, but with an accomplished righty masher, you need to take advantage of a full slate of righties, especially with the way he's hitting right now.

Logan Morrison 1B / Tampa Bay (last 16 games) BA: .259 HR: 6 OPS: .949 AB: 58 K: 23

Speaking of righties, the six on tap for the Rays should ensure Logan Morrison stays in the lineup. He has hit 10 of his 11 homers this year off righties and should particularly enjoy facing ones like Ricky Nolasco, Alex Meyer and Phil Hughes.

David Peralta RF / Arizona (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .320 HR: 3 2B: 8 OPS: .852 AB: 103

Forgot about him, did you? Yes, David Peralta returned to the lineup Friday after missing three games with a strained glute, and wouldn't you know he faces almost exclusively righties in his seven-game week against the bottom-feeding White Sox and Brewers rotations? He hasn't performed so well of late, but the splits suggest that could change this week.

Brandon Drury 2B / Arizona (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .337 HR: 2 2B: 9 OPS: .920 AB: 89

Though a right-handed hitter, Brandon Drury has done his best work against righties this year and should feast on pitchers like Dylan Covey, Paulo Espino, Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson. Surely you can find a spot for him at one of three positions where he's eligible.

Josh Reddick RF / Houston (last 14 games) BA: .296 HR: 4 OPS: .916 BB: 6 K: 7

Tired of the lefty-righty theme yet? Well, Josh Reddick makes this list for a third straight week (with great results, by the way) for exactly that reason. Matchups against Jordan Zimmermann, Kevin Gausman and Ubaldo Jimenez should keep the sparsely owned outfielder rolling.

Scott Schebler RF / Cincinnati (career vs. LHP) BA: .203 HR: 3 OPS: .664 AB: 79 K: 15

Scott Schebler hasn't done much since homering five times in a five-game span in late April, but then, he hasn't had matchups as favorable as this week's. I'm talking seven games against righties (which is as important to the lefty slugger as you might expect) and all at hitter's parks in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

Cameron Maybin LF / L.A. Angels (last two games) AB: 10 H: 8 2B: 3 BB: 1 K: 0

The last two games are only the start of Cameron Maybin's long overdue BABIP regression (the good kind). Seven games against some of the Rays' and Marlins' worst starting pitchers should help with that, and he could emerge as a big-time base-stealer in the process, having already gone 9 for 9.

Best hitter matchups for Week 8

1. Detroit Tigers @HOU4, @CHW

2. Tampa Bay Rays LAA4, @MIN3

3. Boston Red Sox TEX3, SEA3

4. Washington Nationals SEA3, SD3

5. Philadelphia Phillies COL4, CIN3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 8

1. San Diego Padres @NYM3, @WAS3

2. Baltimore Orioles MIN3, @HOU3

3. Los Angeles Dodgers STL3, CHC3

4. Texas Rangers @BOS3, @TOR3

5. Milwaukee Brewers TOR2, ARI4