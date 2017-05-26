Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9 include a red-hot Matt Adams and Adam Frazier and soon-to-be-hot Justin Smoak
Matt Adams has made a strong first impression in Atlanta and has the matchups to keep it going. Scott White shares his favorite sleeper hitters for Fantasy Week 9 (May 29-June 4).
It's a right-hander's world.
With a disproportionate number of left-handed pitchers on the DL, the ratio of lefties to righties has been skewed to the point that eight teams -- the Atlanta Braves , Chicago Cubs , Cincinnati Reds , Los Angeles Dodgers , Minnesota Twins , New York Mets , Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers -- are projected to face nothing but righties this week.
Chances are that'll change. Between rainouts, new injuries and sudden injury returnees, starting rotations are constantly in flux, and so projecting them for eight teams, much less all 30, more than a week out is an exercise in futility. But no matter how it shakes out, those eight teams -- as well as several others -- will be facing a lot of right-handed pitchers this week, which naturally means something to their hitters.
We'll be leaning heavily on splits with this group of sleeper hitters, which are as always chosen from those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Best hitter matchups for Week 9
1.
Colorado Rockies
SEA2, @SEA2, @SD3
2. Arizona Diamondbacks @PIT3, @MIA4
3. Seattle Mariners @COL2, COL2, TB3
4. Tampa Bay Rays @TEX3, @SEA3
5. Braves @LAA3, @CIN3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 9
1.
Baltimore Orioles
NYY3, BOS4
2. Chicago White Sox BOS3, @DET3
3. St. Louis Cardinals LAD4, @CHC3
4. Milwaukee Brewers @NYM4, LAD3
5. Athletics @CLE4, WAS3
-
