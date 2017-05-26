Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9 include a red-hot Matt Adams and Adam Frazier and soon-to-be-hot Justin Smoak

It's a right-hander's world.

With a disproportionate number of left-handed pitchers on the DL, the ratio of lefties to righties has been skewed to the point that eight teams -- the Atlanta Braves , Chicago Cubs , Cincinnati Reds , Los Angeles Dodgers , Minnesota Twins , New York Mets , Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers -- are projected to face nothing but righties this week.

Chances are that'll change. Between rainouts, new injuries and sudden injury returnees, starting rotations are constantly in flux, and so projecting them for eight teams, much less all 30, more than a week out is an exercise in futility. But no matter how it shakes out, those eight teams -- as well as several others -- will be facing a lot of right-handed pitchers this week, which naturally means something to their hitters.

We'll be leaning heavily on splits with this group of sleeper hitters, which are as always chosen from those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Justin Smoak 1B / Toronto (2017 vs. LHP) BA: .394 HR: 4 AB: 33 BB: 5 K: 1

Not only do the Blue Jays have good matchups against the Reds and Yankees rotations this week, but the possibility of facing three lefties (a rarity in the game right now) plays right into Justin Smoak's strengths. He's also batting .303 with a 1.038 OPS at home, where all seven games will take place.

Max Kepler RF / Minnesota (last 10 games) BA: .359 HR: 3 OPS: 1.162 BB: 6 K: 7

Max Kepler is one of those hitters who'll get to feast on nothing but righties, against whom he's batting .305 with a .941 OPS. He's also one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now and gets to face some of the worst the Astros and Angels have to offer.

Devon Travis 2B / Toronto (last nine games) BA: .459 HR: 2 2B: 8 OPS: 1.325 AB: 37

Speaking of hot hitters, Devon Travis has already had an insane month of May, setting the team record for doubles by a second baseman, and still has more correction ahead, judging by his .277 BABIP. He'll enjoy those same matchups Smoak has.

David Peralta RF / Arizona (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .336 HR: 4 OPS: .887 AB: 122 K: 23

Injuries and matchups have led to some inconsistent playing time for David Peralta of late, but with only one lefty on tap, he should start six of the Diamondbacks' seven games this week while facing a bunch of rascals like Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl, Jose Urena, Edinson Volquez and Vance Worley.

Matt Adams 1B / Atlanta (2017 with Braves) BA: .318 HR: 2 3B: 1 2B: 2 AB: 22

Matt Adams has taken to life as the Braves' primary first baseman, homering twice in his first three games with the new club, and though the left-handed slugger will be away from SunTrust Park this week, he'll be facing all righties and none of them good.

Jed Lowrie 2B / Oakland (last six games) BA: .520 HR: 2 2B: 4 AB: 25 K: 3

Jed Lowrie plays for one of the teams with the five worst matchups this week, which would normally eliminate him from consideration here, but he needs some love as a top-six second baseman with a 24 percent ownership rate. And yes, he's one of those hitters who'll enjoy a full slate of righties, batting .315 with a .937 OPS against them.

Aaron Hicks LF / N.Y. Yankees (2017 season) BA: .291 HR: 8 SB: 6 BB: 24 K: 22

With Jacoby Ellsbury on the concussion DL, Aaron Hicks has no impediments to full-time at-bats, which means we'll get to see just how legitimate his part-time numbers are. At 59 percent ownership, he seems like a worthy gamble.

Brandon Phillips 2B / Atlanta (last 10 games) BA: .438 HR: 1 SB: 2 BB: 6 K: 3

Those six righties I mentioned for Matt Adams? Specifically, they're Ricky Nolasco, Daniel Wright, Jesse Chavez, Bronson Arroyo, Scott Feldman and Lisalverto Bonilla. No reason to think that group is going to slow Brandon Phillips down.

Jason Heyward RF / Chi. Cubs (2017 vs. RHP) BA: .287 HR: 5 OPS: .868 BB: 11 K: 9

Jason Heyward has hit safely in all five games since returning from a sprained finger, even launching a couple home runs. The Cubs' matchups are nothing special this week, but there isn't a right-hander among them, which should allow him to keep building momentum.

Adam Frazier LF / Pittsburgh (last 11 games) BA: .452 HR: 2 SB: 2 BB: 9 K: 6

Adam Frazier is the highest-scoring hitter in Head-to-Head points leagues over the last week, and since he's 37 percent owned and dual eligible (second base and outfield), it'd be crazy not to include him here. You shouldn't get used to him providing home runs, though -- he's more of a singles hitter, albeit in large quantities -- and his matchups this week are merely so-so.

Best hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Colorado Rockies SEA2, @SEA2, @SD3

2. Arizona Diamondbacks @PIT3, @MIA4

3. Seattle Mariners @COL2, COL2, TB3

4. Tampa Bay Rays @TEX3, @SEA3

5. Braves @LAA3, @CIN3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Baltimore Orioles NYY3, BOS4

2. Chicago White Sox BOS3, @DET3

3. St. Louis Cardinals LAD4, @CHC3

4. Milwaukee Brewers @NYM4, LAD3

5. Athletics @CLE4, WAS3