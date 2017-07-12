Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15 include Trevor Bauer, Charlie Morton and Brandon McCarthy

It's not all bad news heading into Fantasy Week 15 (July 14-16).

Madison Bumgarner, out since late April with a sprained shoulder, is set to return from the DL Saturday, which is outstanding news for his Fantasy owners. Also, Kyle Hendricks, out since early June with right hand tendinitis, has a spot open for him this weekend, which is at least moderately good news for his.

But the Fantasy owners of Bumgarner and Hendricks still might struggle to fill out their pitching staffs this week. If you didn't catch the parenthetical info in that first sentence, we have only three days to work with.

It's true.

In a typical week, settling for a pitcher making one start instead of two isn't the end of the world, but none instead of one? Well, you're basically not even trying at that point. Granted, roster limitations may force some owners' hands, but if you have a spot or three to play with, you may need to get creative to fill out your pitching staff this week.

Fortunately, I've taken the time to compile a list of sleepers, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, to meet the unusual need, but even they're not guaranteed. Pitching matchups for the weekend series are only about 75 percent reported as of now, so I had to guess in some places. You'll want to check back for updates leading up to Friday's lineup deadline.