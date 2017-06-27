Fantasy Baseball Top DL Stashes: Madison Bumgarner surging up the rankings, but don't sleep on Trevor Cahill, Marcus Semien

Some of the biggest news lately has involved injured players.

Have you heard the one about Freddie Freeman moving to third base? At this point, it looks almost definite. Rarely does a player gain value while he's on the DL, but the promise of new eligibility at a scarcer position is one way of doing that. Oh, and let's not overlook the part about him beating his projected timetable by as many as five weeks. He's on the verge of a rehab assignment, for crying out loud.

Speaking of beating timetables, Madison Bumgarner 's postseason resilience apparently translates to his health, too. He's already on a rehab assignment only two months after spraining his shoulder in a dirt bike accident. OK, so if you want to be technical about it, he's actually right on schedule, but for injuries of that severity to that part of the body, you almost expect to see setbacks. Just look at how the gap between him and Noah Syndergaard has widened since I last ranked DL stashes.

These are positive developments that certainly alter the trade value of both Freeman and Bumgarner and hopefully give their Fantasy owners renewed optimism. But both are so high-end that their stashability, even with long-term injuries, was never really in question. Others like Trevor Cahill and Marcus Semien , though, remain highly available as their returns near.

Let's see how stashable they are relative to everyone else on the DL.