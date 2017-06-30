Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 14 show faith in Joe Ross, welcome back Andrew Moore

You remember the last time I touted Joe Ross as a two-start sleeper? Maybe you blocked it out because of the misery it brought you. Basically, the bad version showed up, allowing a combined nine runs on 18 hits between the two starts for an 0-1 record.

I repented publicly and fervently, with promises never to repeat my mistakes:

Sorry about Joe Ross. I'll never do that again. pic.twitter.com/HNN7BUE5jD — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) June 14, 2017

Well, guess what? I'm doing it again!

I have to pick a sleeper, right? The cutoff for that designation is normally 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues, and among those who qualify, Ross' matchups against the Mets and Braves are some of the more favorable (better than, say, Sean Newcomb's against the Astros and Nationals), and he seems to have stabilized a bit, throwing three straight quality starts. I can't guarantee greatness -- I can't guarantee anything! -- but the risk/reward scale tilts in his favor.

Newcomb himself is a worthy play despite the poor matchups, and I also like Andrew Moore in his return from the minor leagues. Moore is about where it starts to get fuzzy in categories leagues, though, where you have to safeguard ERA and WHIP. You can make a case to use any of the top 22 in a points league, on the other hand.

If Charlie Morton makes his return from a lat injury over the weekend, you can add Mike Fiers to these rankings as well. Let's slide him right in between Newcomb and Moore and No. 18.

Two-start pitchers for Week 14 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Yu Darvish, TEX vs. BOS vs. LAA 2 Stephen Strasburg, WAS vs. NYM vs. ATL 3 David Price, BOS at TEX at TB 4 Zack Godley, ARI* at LAD vs. CIN 5 Jimmy Nelson, MIL vs. BAL at NYY 6 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY vs. TOR vs. MIL 7 Marcus Stroman, TOR at NYY vs. HOU 8 J.A. Happ, TOR at NYY vs. HOU 9 Ivan Nova, PIT at PHI at CHC 10 Aaron Nola, PHI vs. PIT vs. SD 11 Jameson Taillon, PIT at PHI at CHC 12 Lance Lynn, STL vs. MIA vs. NYM 13 Steven Matz, NYM at WAS at STL 14 Joe Ross, WAS vs. NYM vs. ATL 15 Felix Hernandez, SEA vs. KC vs. OAK 16 John Lackey, CHC vs. TB vs. PIT 17 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. HOU at WAS 18 Andrew Moore, SEA vs. KC vs. OAK 19 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. SD vs. DET 20 Rick Porcello, BOS at TEX at TB 21 Adam Wainwright, STL vs. MIA vs. NYM 22 Alex Meyer, LAA at MIN at TEX 23 Jeff Hoffman, COL vs. CIN vs. CHW 24 Ian Kennedy, KC at SEA at LAD 25 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD vs. ARI vs. KC 26 Carlos Rodon, CHW at OAK at COL 27 Jerad Eickhoff, PHI vs. PIT vs. SD 28 Jose Urena, MIA* at STL at SF 29 Blake Snell, TB at CHC vs. BOS 30 Luis Castillo, CIN at COL at ARI 31 Daniel Gossett, OAK vs. CHW at SEA 32 Adalberto Mejia, MIN* vs. LAA vs. BAL 33 Kyle Freeland, COL vs. CIN vs. CHW 34 Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL at MIL at MIN 35 Luis Perdomo, SD* at CLE at PHI 36 Daniel Norris, DET vs. SF at CLE 37 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. LAA vs. BAL 38 Jeff Locke, MIA* at STL at SF 39 Matt Cain, SF at DET vs. MIA 40 Wade Miley, BAL at MIL at MIN 41 Jesse Hahn, OAK vs. CHW at SEA 42 Homer Bailey, CIN at COL at ARI

*RP-eligible