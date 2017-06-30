Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 14 show faith in Joe Ross, welcome back Andrew Moore
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups make it a no-brainer.
You remember the last time I touted Joe Ross as a two-start sleeper? Maybe you blocked it out because of the misery it brought you. Basically, the bad version showed up, allowing a combined nine runs on 18 hits between the two starts for an 0-1 record.
I repented publicly and fervently, with promises never to repeat my mistakes:
Well, guess what? I'm doing it again!
I have to pick a sleeper, right? The cutoff for that designation is normally 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues, and among those who qualify, Ross' matchups against the Mets and Braves are some of the more favorable (better than, say, Sean Newcomb's against the Astros and Nationals), and he seems to have stabilized a bit, throwing three straight quality starts. I can't guarantee greatness -- I can't guarantee anything! -- but the risk/reward scale tilts in his favor.
Newcomb himself is a worthy play despite the poor matchups, and I also like Andrew Moore in his return from the minor leagues. Moore is about where it starts to get fuzzy in categories leagues, though, where you have to safeguard ERA and WHIP. You can make a case to use any of the top 22 in a points league, on the other hand.
If Charlie Morton makes his return from a lat injury over the weekend, you can add Mike Fiers to these rankings as well. Let's slide him right in between Newcomb and Moore and No. 18.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 14
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Yu Darvish, TEX
|vs. BOS
|vs. LAA
|2
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|vs. NYM
|vs. ATL
|3
|David Price, BOS
|at TEX
|at TB
|4
|Zack Godley, ARI*
|at LAD
|vs. CIN
|5
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|vs. BAL
|at NYY
|6
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. TOR
|vs. MIL
|7
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|at NYY
|vs. HOU
|8
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|at NYY
|vs. HOU
|9
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|at PHI
|at CHC
|10
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|vs. PIT
|vs. SD
|11
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|at PHI
|at CHC
|12
|Lance Lynn, STL
|vs. MIA
|vs. NYM
|13
|Steven Matz, NYM
|at WAS
|at STL
|14
|Joe Ross, WAS
|vs. NYM
|vs. ATL
|15
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|vs. KC
|vs. OAK
|16
|John Lackey, CHC
|vs. TB
|vs. PIT
|17
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|vs. HOU
|at WAS
|18
|Andrew Moore, SEA
|vs. KC
|vs. OAK
|19
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. SD
|vs. DET
|20
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|at TEX
|at TB
|21
|Adam Wainwright, STL
|vs. MIA
|vs. NYM
|22
|Alex Meyer, LAA
|at MIN
|at TEX
|23
|Jeff Hoffman, COL
|vs. CIN
|vs. CHW
|24
|Ian Kennedy, KC
|at SEA
|at LAD
|25
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|vs. ARI
|vs. KC
|26
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|at OAK
|at COL
|27
|Jerad Eickhoff, PHI
|vs. PIT
|vs. SD
|28
|Jose Urena, MIA*
|at STL
|at SF
|29
|Blake Snell, TB
|at CHC
|vs. BOS
|30
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|at COL
|at ARI
|31
|Daniel Gossett, OAK
|vs. CHW
|at SEA
|32
|Adalberto Mejia, MIN*
|vs. LAA
|vs. BAL
|33
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|vs. CIN
|vs. CHW
|34
|Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL
|at MIL
|at MIN
|35
|Luis Perdomo, SD*
|at CLE
|at PHI
|36
|Daniel Norris, DET
|vs. SF
|at CLE
|37
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. LAA
|vs. BAL
|38
|Jeff Locke, MIA*
|at STL
|at SF
|39
|Matt Cain, SF
|at DET
|vs. MIA
|40
|Wade Miley, BAL
|at MIL
|at MIN
|41
|Jesse Hahn, OAK
|vs. CHW
|at SEA
|42
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|at COL
|at ARI
*RP-eligible
-
