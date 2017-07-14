Play

Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 mark the return of Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start options for Week 16 (July 17-23), you almost have to play him right away, according to Scott White.

These rankings were built on guesswork.

To some degree, that's always the case. Predicting how a team's starting pitchers line up a week in advance is an invitation for failure, and thus, the two-start rankings in any week are subject to change.

But Week 16 (July 17-23) really put my imagination to the test. Many teams haven't announced their intentions beyond the first weekend back from the All-Star break (or Week 15 as we call it here at CBS Sports), so some of these two-start choices are nothing more than educated guesses on my part.

The good news is you shouldn't be counting on them anyway. It's an awful week for two-start pitchers, with many of the standbys -- Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Ivan Nova and Julio Teheran -- suffering from miserable matchups. Eduardo Rodriguez would seem like a risky choice after missing the last six weeks with a knee injury, but given the alternatives, he's almost a no-brainer.

If you're feeling adventurous, Nos. 13-22 all offer some measure of upside, and even Nos. 23-25 aren't unthinkable in points leagues. But there's so much risk attached to that group that, in most cases, it's not worth chasing the extra start this time around.

Your opponent is working with the same limitations, after all. This week may be one of those where you each make do with fewer starts.

Two-start pitchers for Week 16
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD at CHW vs. ATL
2 Zack Greinke, ARI at CIN vs. WAS
3 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at CIN at ARI
4 Jon Lester, CHC at ATL vs. STL
5 Lance McCullers, HOU vs. SEA at BAL
6 Jason Vargas, KC vs. DET vs. CHW
7 Marcus Stroman, TOR at BOS at CLE
8 J.A. Happ, TOR at BOS at CLE
9 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. TOR at LAA
10 Ivan Nova, PIT vs. MIL at COL
11 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. CHC at LAD
12 Michael Wacha, STL at NYM at CHC
13 Jake Odorizzi, TB at OAK vs. TEX
14 Matt Moore, SF vs. CLE vs. SD
15 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. STL vs. OAK
16 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. CHC at LAD
17 Dylan Bundy, BAL* vs. TEX vs. HOU
18 Dinelson Lamet, SD at COL at SF
19 Ariel Miranda, SEA at HOU vs. NYY
20 Jared Eickhoff, PHI at MIA vs. MIL
21 Adam Wainwright, STL at NYM at CHC
22 Tyson Ross, TEX at BAL at TB
23 CC Sabathia, NYY at MIN at SEA
24 Scott Feldman, CIN* vs. WAS vs. MIA
25 Brent Suter, MIL* at PIT at PHI
26 Jordan Zimmermann, DET at KC at MIN
27 Travis Wood, KC* vs. DET vs. CHW
28 Junior Guerra, MIL at PIT at PHI
29 Tom Koehler, MIA vs. PHI at CIN
30 Josh Tomlin, CLE at SF vs. TOR
31 Andrew Cashner, TEX at BAL at TB
32 Chris Smith, OAK* vs. TB at NYM
33 German Marquez, COL vs. SD vs. PIT
34 Daniel Norris, DET at KC at MIN
35 Rafael Montero, NYM* vs. STL vs. OAK
36 Adalberto Mejia, MIN* vs. NYY vs. DET
37 Ty Blach, SF vs. CLE vs. SD
38 Chris Tillman, BAL vs. TEX vs. HOU
39 Sal Romano, CIN vs. ARI vs. MIA
40 Sam Gaviglio, SEA* at HOU vs. NYY
41 Luis Perdomo, SD* at COL at SF
42 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. MIL at COL
43 Mike Pelfrey, CHW vs. LAD at KC

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast