Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 mark the return of Eduardo Rodriguez

These rankings were built on guesswork.

To some degree, that's always the case. Predicting how a team's starting pitchers line up a week in advance is an invitation for failure, and thus, the two-start rankings in any week are subject to change.

But Week 16 (July 17-23) really put my imagination to the test. Many teams haven't announced their intentions beyond the first weekend back from the All-Star break (or Week 15 as we call it here at CBS Sports), so some of these two-start choices are nothing more than educated guesses on my part.

The good news is you shouldn't be counting on them anyway. It's an awful week for two-start pitchers, with many of the standbys -- Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Ivan Nova and Julio Teheran -- suffering from miserable matchups. Eduardo Rodriguez would seem like a risky choice after missing the last six weeks with a knee injury, but given the alternatives, he's almost a no-brainer.

If you're feeling adventurous, Nos. 13-22 all offer some measure of upside, and even Nos. 23-25 aren't unthinkable in points leagues. But there's so much risk attached to that group that, in most cases, it's not worth chasing the extra start this time around.

Your opponent is working with the same limitations, after all. This week may be one of those where you each make do with fewer starts.

Two-start pitchers for Week 16 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD at CHW vs. ATL 2 Zack Greinke, ARI at CIN vs. WAS 3 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at CIN at ARI 4 Jon Lester, CHC at ATL vs. STL 5 Lance McCullers, HOU vs. SEA at BAL 6 Jason Vargas, KC vs. DET vs. CHW 7 Marcus Stroman, TOR at BOS at CLE 8 J.A. Happ, TOR at BOS at CLE 9 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. TOR at LAA 10 Ivan Nova, PIT vs. MIL at COL 11 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. CHC at LAD 12 Michael Wacha, STL at NYM at CHC 13 Jake Odorizzi, TB at OAK vs. TEX 14 Matt Moore, SF vs. CLE vs. SD 15 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. STL vs. OAK 16 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. CHC at LAD 17 Dylan Bundy, BAL* vs. TEX vs. HOU 18 Dinelson Lamet, SD at COL at SF 19 Ariel Miranda, SEA at HOU vs. NYY 20 Jared Eickhoff, PHI at MIA vs. MIL 21 Adam Wainwright, STL at NYM at CHC 22 Tyson Ross, TEX at BAL at TB 23 CC Sabathia, NYY at MIN at SEA 24 Scott Feldman, CIN* vs. WAS vs. MIA 25 Brent Suter, MIL* at PIT at PHI 26 Jordan Zimmermann, DET at KC at MIN 27 Travis Wood, KC* vs. DET vs. CHW 28 Junior Guerra, MIL at PIT at PHI 29 Tom Koehler, MIA vs. PHI at CIN 30 Josh Tomlin, CLE at SF vs. TOR 31 Andrew Cashner, TEX at BAL at TB 32 Chris Smith, OAK* vs. TB at NYM 33 German Marquez, COL vs. SD vs. PIT 34 Daniel Norris, DET at KC at MIN 35 Rafael Montero, NYM* vs. STL vs. OAK 36 Adalberto Mejia, MIN* vs. NYY vs. DET 37 Ty Blach, SF vs. CLE vs. SD 38 Chris Tillman, BAL vs. TEX vs. HOU 39 Sal Romano, CIN vs. ARI vs. MIA 40 Sam Gaviglio, SEA* at HOU vs. NYY 41 Luis Perdomo, SD* at COL at SF 42 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. MIL at COL 43 Mike Pelfrey, CHW vs. LAD at KC

*RP-eligible