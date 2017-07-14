Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 mark the return of Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start options for Week 16 (July 17-23), you almost have to play him right away, according to Scott White.
These rankings were built on guesswork.
To some degree, that's always the case. Predicting how a team's starting pitchers line up a week in advance is an invitation for failure, and thus, the two-start rankings in any week are subject to change.
But Week 16 (July 17-23) really put my imagination to the test. Many teams haven't announced their intentions beyond the first weekend back from the All-Star break (or Week 15 as we call it here at CBS Sports), so some of these two-start choices are nothing more than educated guesses on my part.
The good news is you shouldn't be counting on them anyway. It's an awful week for two-start pitchers, with many of the standbys -- Marcus Stroman, J.A. Happ, Ivan Nova and Julio Teheran -- suffering from miserable matchups. Eduardo Rodriguez would seem like a risky choice after missing the last six weeks with a knee injury, but given the alternatives, he's almost a no-brainer.
If you're feeling adventurous, Nos. 13-22 all offer some measure of upside, and even Nos. 23-25 aren't unthinkable in points leagues. But there's so much risk attached to that group that, in most cases, it's not worth chasing the extra start this time around.
Your opponent is working with the same limitations, after all. This week may be one of those where you each make do with fewer starts.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 16
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|at CHW
|vs. ATL
|2
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|at CIN
|vs. WAS
|3
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at CIN
|at ARI
|4
|Jon Lester, CHC
|at ATL
|vs. STL
|5
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|vs. SEA
|at BAL
|6
|Jason Vargas, KC
|vs. DET
|vs. CHW
|7
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|at BOS
|at CLE
|8
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|at BOS
|at CLE
|9
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|vs. TOR
|at LAA
|10
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|vs. MIL
|at COL
|11
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. CHC
|at LAD
|12
|Michael Wacha, STL
|at NYM
|at CHC
|13
|Jake Odorizzi, TB
|at OAK
|vs. TEX
|14
|Matt Moore, SF
|vs. CLE
|vs. SD
|15
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. STL
|vs. OAK
|16
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|vs. CHC
|at LAD
|17
|Dylan Bundy, BAL*
|vs. TEX
|vs. HOU
|18
|Dinelson Lamet, SD
|at COL
|at SF
|19
|Ariel Miranda, SEA
|at HOU
|vs. NYY
|20
|Jared Eickhoff, PHI
|at MIA
|vs. MIL
|21
|Adam Wainwright, STL
|at NYM
|at CHC
|22
|Tyson Ross, TEX
|at BAL
|at TB
|23
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|at MIN
|at SEA
|24
|Scott Feldman, CIN*
|vs. WAS
|vs. MIA
|25
|Brent Suter, MIL*
|at PIT
|at PHI
|26
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|at KC
|at MIN
|27
|Travis Wood, KC*
|vs. DET
|vs. CHW
|28
|Junior Guerra, MIL
|at PIT
|at PHI
|29
|Tom Koehler, MIA
|vs. PHI
|at CIN
|30
|Josh Tomlin, CLE
|at SF
|vs. TOR
|31
|Andrew Cashner, TEX
|at BAL
|at TB
|32
|Chris Smith, OAK*
|vs. TB
|at NYM
|33
|German Marquez, COL
|vs. SD
|vs. PIT
|34
|Daniel Norris, DET
|at KC
|at MIN
|35
|Rafael Montero, NYM*
|vs. STL
|vs. OAK
|36
|Adalberto Mejia, MIN*
|vs. NYY
|vs. DET
|37
|Ty Blach, SF
|vs. CLE
|vs. SD
|38
|Chris Tillman, BAL
|vs. TEX
|vs. HOU
|39
|Sal Romano, CIN
|vs. ARI
|vs. MIA
|40
|Sam Gaviglio, SEA*
|at HOU
|vs. NYY
|41
|Luis Perdomo, SD*
|at COL
|at SF
|42
|Chad Kuhl, PIT
|vs. MIL
|at COL
|43
|Mike Pelfrey, CHW
|vs. LAD
|at KC
*RP-eligible
