Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 reveal weak crop highlighted by Mike Leake and Joe Musgrove

What a lousy week for two-start pitchers.

We've reached the point in April when it's mostly a bunch of fifth starters slated to go twice, which is no one's idea of a good time. Sure, you have a robust selection on the waiver wire, but unless quantity is all that matters to you, you're better off avoiding it altogether.

Which is easier said than done, I know. Only the top six on this list of 41 are definitively must-start, and only the top eight are the kind of pitchers you'd consider using in a one-start week. So chances are you don't have a single two-start option on your roster this week, which would normally send you scrambling.

But honestly, what are you going to do about it? If Mike Leake and Joe Musgrove are available in your league, fine. They sincerely do look like sleepers this week. But any other pitcher who you might consider interesting from this group is ruined by his matchups. Good grief, Jordan Montgomery, a non-prospect with exactly one major-league start to his name, checks in at 16th. Desperate times indeed.

And of course, it impacts everybody in your league, not just you, so if you play in a Head-to-Head format, you shouldn't assume that five starts won't be enough to get the job done. If your opponent miraculously has three of the top eight on his roster, maybe you roll the dice on a Shelby Miller or Jaime Garcia type, but otherwise, this list doesn't need to be a major part of your game-planning for this week.

Two-start pitchers for Week 3 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Max Scherzer, WAS at ATL at NYM 2 Yu Darvish, TEX at OAK vs. KC 3 Danny Salazar, CLE at MIN at CHW 4 Michael Fulmer, DET at TB at MIN 5 John Lackey, CHC vs. MIL at CIN 6 Marcus Stroman, TOR vs. BOS at LAA 7 Robbie Ray, ARI at LAD vs. LAD 8 Lance Lynn, STL vs. PIT at MIL 9 Mike Leake, STL vs. PIT at MIL 10 Joe Musgrove, HOU vs. LAA at TB 11 Ivan Nova, PIT at STL vs. NYY 12 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. PHI vs. WAS 13 Shelby Miller, ARI at SD vs. LAD 14 Jaime Garcia, ATL vs. SD at PHI 15 Brandon McCarthy, LAD vs. ARI at ARI 16 Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. CHW at PIT 17 Amir Garrett, CIN vs. BAL vs. CHC 18 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS at TOR at BAL 19 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL vs. WAS at PHI 20 Jimmy Nelson, MIL at CHC vs. STL 21 Jason Hammel, KC vs. SF at TEX 22 Josh Tomlin, CLE at MIN at CHW 23 Andrew Triggs, OAK* vs. TEX vs. SEA 24 Tom Koehler, MIA at SEA at SD 25 Matt Andriese, TB* vs. DET vs. HOU 26 Ariel Miranda, SEA vs. MIA at OAK 27 Blake Snell, TB at BOS vs. HOU 28 Steven Wright, BOS vs. TB at BAL 29 Mike Fiers, HOU vs. LAA at TB 30 Chase Anderson, MIL at CHC vs. STL 31 Derek Holland, CHW at NYY vs. CLE 32 Ricky Nolasco, LAA at HOU vs. TOR 33 Jesse Chavez, LAA* at HOU vs. TOR 34 Jesse Hahn, OAK vs. TEX vs. SEA 35 Yovano Gallardo, SEA vs. MIA at OAK 36 Jered Weaver, SD at ATL vs. MIA 37 Phil Hughes, MIN vs. CLE vs. DET 38 Kyle Gibson, MIN vs. CLE vs. DET 39 A.J. Griffin, TEX at OAK vs. KC 40 Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL at CIN vs. BOS 41 Zach Lee, SD vs. ARI vs. MIA

*RP-eligible