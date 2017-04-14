Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 3 reveal weak crop highlighted by Mike Leake and Joe Musgrove
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks out the best of a bad, bad group.
What a lousy week for two-start pitchers.
We've reached the point in April when it's mostly a bunch of fifth starters slated to go twice, which is no one's idea of a good time. Sure, you have a robust selection on the waiver wire, but unless quantity is all that matters to you, you're better off avoiding it altogether.
Which is easier said than done, I know. Only the top six on this list of 41 are definitively must-start, and only the top eight are the kind of pitchers you'd consider using in a one-start week. So chances are you don't have a single two-start option on your roster this week, which would normally send you scrambling.
But honestly, what are you going to do about it? If Mike Leake and Joe Musgrove are available in your league, fine. They sincerely do look like sleepers this week. But any other pitcher who you might consider interesting from this group is ruined by his matchups. Good grief, Jordan Montgomery, a non-prospect with exactly one major-league start to his name, checks in at 16th. Desperate times indeed.
And of course, it impacts everybody in your league, not just you, so if you play in a Head-to-Head format, you shouldn't assume that five starts won't be enough to get the job done. If your opponent miraculously has three of the top eight on his roster, maybe you roll the dice on a Shelby Miller or Jaime Garcia type, but otherwise, this list doesn't need to be a major part of your game-planning for this week.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 3
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|at ATL
|at NYM
|2
|Yu Darvish, TEX
|at OAK
|vs. KC
|3
|Danny Salazar, CLE
|at MIN
|at CHW
|4
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|at TB
|at MIN
|5
|John Lackey, CHC
|vs. MIL
|at CIN
|6
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. BOS
|at LAA
|7
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|at LAD
|vs. LAD
|8
|Lance Lynn, STL
|vs. PIT
|at MIL
|9
|Mike Leake, STL
|vs. PIT
|at MIL
|10
|Joe Musgrove, HOU
|vs. LAA
|at TB
|11
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|at STL
|vs. NYY
|12
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. PHI
|vs. WAS
|13
|Shelby Miller, ARI
|at SD
|vs. LAD
|14
|Jaime Garcia, ATL
|vs. SD
|at PHI
|15
|Brandon McCarthy, LAD
|vs. ARI
|at ARI
|16
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|vs. CHW
|at PIT
|17
|Amir Garrett, CIN
|vs. BAL
|vs. CHC
|18
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|at TOR
|at BAL
|19
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|vs. WAS
|at PHI
|20
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|at CHC
|vs. STL
|21
|Jason Hammel, KC
|vs. SF
|at TEX
|22
|Josh Tomlin, CLE
|at MIN
|at CHW
|23
|Andrew Triggs, OAK*
|vs. TEX
|vs. SEA
|24
|Tom Koehler, MIA
|at SEA
|at SD
|25
|Matt Andriese, TB*
|vs. DET
|vs. HOU
|26
|Ariel Miranda, SEA
|vs. MIA
|at OAK
|27
|Blake Snell, TB
|at BOS
|vs. HOU
|28
|Steven Wright, BOS
|vs. TB
|at BAL
|29
|Mike Fiers, HOU
|vs. LAA
|at TB
|30
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|at CHC
|vs. STL
|31
|Derek Holland, CHW
|at NYY
|vs. CLE
|32
|Ricky Nolasco, LAA
|at HOU
|vs. TOR
|33
|Jesse Chavez, LAA*
|at HOU
|vs. TOR
|34
|Jesse Hahn, OAK
|vs. TEX
|vs. SEA
|35
|Yovano Gallardo, SEA
|vs. MIA
|at OAK
|36
|Jered Weaver, SD
|at ATL
|vs. MIA
|37
|Phil Hughes, MIN
|vs. CLE
|vs. DET
|38
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|vs. CLE
|vs. DET
|39
|A.J. Griffin, TEX
|at OAK
|vs. KC
|40
|Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL
|at CIN
|vs. BOS
|41
|Zach Lee, SD
|vs. ARI
|vs. MIA
*RP-eligible
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre