Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 offer no shortage of options, including Robert Gsellman and Wade Miley
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares some of his favorites while ranking all the two-start pitchers.
What a difference a week makes.
When we last convened in preparation for Fantasy Week 3 (April 10-16), we were scraping the barrel for a viable two-start sleeper. Now, it's time to stock up.
Of course, that's not plausible for everybody. You may not be so keen on dropping the players you currently have, not for just a week of Wei-Yin Chen. But pitchers like Jason Vargas, Francisco Liriano and Robert Gsellman are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues and have plenty of intrigue beyond this week. A two-start slate might be that final push you need to add them.
And if you simply can't make room to add anyone on this list, chances are you own a few two-start options already. I'd have a hard time sitting any of the top 17 and could probably talk myself into start all of the top 21. Even the choices through Clayton Richard have some appeal in points leagues, where quality often takes a back seat to quantity.
Note that as many as 39 pitchers could end up making two starts this week, depending on how the Angels rotation shapes up and when exactly Matt Garza returns for the Brewers. I did go ahead and rank Kendall Graveman as if he's returning from his shoulder strain Tuesday, the first day he's eligible. Jesse Hahn would be the Athletics' two-start option otherwise.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 4
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|at SF
|vs. PHI
|2
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|3
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|at CLE
|vs. OAK
|4
|Chris Archer, TB
|at BAL
|at TOR
|5
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|at STL
|vs. TB
|6
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|vs. SD
|vs. COL
|7
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at NYM
|at MIL
|8
|Amir Garrett, CIN
|at MIL
|at STL
|9
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|vs. NYY
|vs. CHC
|10
|Jason Vargas, KC
|at CHW
|vs. MIN
|11
|Francisco Liriano, TOR
|at LAA
|vs. TB
|12
|Luis Severino, NYY*
|at BOS
|vs. BAL
|13
|Michael Wacha, STL
|vs. TOR
|vs. CIN
|14
|Robert Gsellman, NYM
|vs. ATL
|at WAS
|15
|Kendall Graveman, OAK
|at LAA
|at HOU
|16
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at DET
|at CLE
|17
|Joe Ross, WAS
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|18
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|vs. MIA
|at LAD
|19
|Patrick Corbin, ARI*
|vs. SD
|vs. COL
|20
|Wade Miley, BAL
|vs. TB
|at NYY
|21
|Wei-Yin Chen, MIA
|at PHI
|vs. PIT
|22
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|vs. SEA
|vs. CHW
|23
|Chad Kuhl, PIT
|vs. CHC
|at MIA
|24
|Miguel Gonzalez, CHW
|vs. KC
|at DET
|25
|Josh Tomlin, CLE
|vs. HOU
|vs. SEA
|26
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at SF
|vs. PHI
|27
|Clayton Richard, SD*
|at ARI
|at SF
|28
|Brett Anderson, CHC
|at PIT
|at BOS
|29
|Ubaldo Jimenz, BAL
|vs. TB
|at NYY
|30
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. WAS
|at ARI
|31
|Martin Perez, TEX
|vs. MIN
|vs. LAA
|32
|Phil Hughes, MIN
|at TEX
|at KC
|33
|Jhoulys Chacin, SD
|at ARI
|at SF
|34
|Matt Cain, SF
|vs. LAD
|vs. SD
|35
|Dylan Covey, CHW
|vs. KC
|at DET
*RP-eligible
-
