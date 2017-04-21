Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4 offer no shortage of options, including Robert Gsellman and Wade Miley

What a difference a week makes.

When we last convened in preparation for Fantasy Week 3 (April 10-16), we were scraping the barrel for a viable two-start sleeper. Now, it's time to stock up.

Of course, that's not plausible for everybody. You may not be so keen on dropping the players you currently have, not for just a week of Wei-Yin Chen. But pitchers like Jason Vargas, Francisco Liriano and Robert Gsellman are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues and have plenty of intrigue beyond this week. A two-start slate might be that final push you need to add them.

And if you simply can't make room to add anyone on this list, chances are you own a few two-start options already. I'd have a hard time sitting any of the top 17 and could probably talk myself into start all of the top 21. Even the choices through Clayton Richard have some appeal in points leagues, where quality often takes a back seat to quantity.

Note that as many as 39 pitchers could end up making two starts this week, depending on how the Angels rotation shapes up and when exactly Matt Garza returns for the Brewers. I did go ahead and rank Kendall Graveman as if he's returning from his shoulder strain Tuesday, the first day he's eligible. Jesse Hahn would be the Athletics' two-start option otherwise.

Two-start pitchers for Week 4 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD at SF vs. PHI 2 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at COL vs. NYM 3 Dallas Keuchel, HOU at CLE vs. OAK 4 Chris Archer, TB at BAL at TOR 5 Marco Estrada, TOR at STL vs. TB 6 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. SD vs. COL 7 Julio Teheran, ATL at NYM at MIL 8 Amir Garrett, CIN at MIL at STL 9 Rick Porcello, BOS vs. NYY vs. CHC 10 Jason Vargas, KC at CHW vs. MIN 11 Francisco Liriano, TOR at LAA vs. TB 12 Luis Severino, NYY* at BOS vs. BAL 13 Michael Wacha, STL vs. TOR vs. CIN 14 Robert Gsellman, NYM vs. ATL at WAS 15 Kendall Graveman, OAK at LAA at HOU 16 Felix Hernandez, SEA at DET at CLE 17 Joe Ross, WAS at COL vs. NYM 18 Vince Velasquez, PHI vs. MIA at LAD 19 Patrick Corbin, ARI* vs. SD vs. COL 20 Wade Miley, BAL vs. TB at NYY 21 Wei-Yin Chen, MIA at PHI vs. PIT 22 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. SEA vs. CHW 23 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. CHC at MIA 24 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW vs. KC at DET 25 Josh Tomlin, CLE vs. HOU vs. SEA 26 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD at SF vs. PHI 27 Clayton Richard, SD* at ARI at SF 28 Brett Anderson, CHC at PIT at BOS 29 Ubaldo Jimenz, BAL vs. TB at NYY 30 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. WAS at ARI 31 Martin Perez, TEX vs. MIN vs. LAA 32 Phil Hughes, MIN at TEX at KC 33 Jhoulys Chacin, SD at ARI at SF 34 Matt Cain, SF vs. LAD vs. SD 35 Dylan Covey, CHW vs. KC at DET

*RP-eligible