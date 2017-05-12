Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Addison Reed gets the ninth, Corey Knebel may get a chance

If there's one spot on your team where you should be willing to be aggressive on the waiver wire, it's at relief pitcher. With the exception of maybe the dozen or so best closers, this is probably the most fungible position in baseball, with contributors appearing unexpectedly every week -- and often returning to irrelevance just as quickly.

We saw a few potential ninth-inning situations change Thursday, one due to injury and one (potentially) due to performance. The Mets may have lost Jeurys Familia for an extended period of time Thursday, as he had to visit a specialist for a clotting issue in his right arm. That he visited the same specialist who handled Matt Harvey's Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is a big concern, and should make Addison Reed a must-add in all Fantasy leagues, as Scott White wrote Thursday .

However, we may also be about to witness a changing of the guard in Milwaukee, as Neftali Feliz 's struggles may have reached their nadir. He allowed a three-run home run to Mookie Betts in a non-save situation to take the loss, raising his ERA to 6.19 in 16 innings of work. He has just 13 strikeouts while walking nine, and generally doesn't look up to handling high-leverage situations right now.

Enter Corey Knebel to the world of the Fantasy relevant. The Milwaukee Brewers haven't given any indication they are ready to make a change, but it's hard to see how they can justify continuing to run Feliz out there, so it seems to be just a matter of time before a change occurs. Knebel has allowed just two runs in 18 innings of work, with a whopping 29 strikeouts. He struggles with control, and it led to a 4.68 ERA last season, but he was much better the previous season, so there is reason to be optimistic.

Knebel may not end up the closer, but if you're looking to speculate, he's as good a target as any.