Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Addison Reed gets the ninth, Corey Knebel may get a chance
Looking for bullpen help? Chris Towers has a couple of relievers to target, one who just got the ninth-inning job and another who might get it.
If there's one spot on your team where you should be willing to be aggressive on the waiver wire, it's at relief pitcher. With the exception of maybe the dozen or so best closers, this is probably the most fungible position in baseball, with contributors appearing unexpectedly every week -- and often returning to irrelevance just as quickly.
We saw a few potential ninth-inning situations change Thursday, one due to injury and one (potentially) due to performance. The Mets may have lost Jeurys Familia for an extended period of time Thursday, as he had to visit a specialist for a clotting issue in his right arm. That he visited the same specialist who handled Matt Harvey's Thoracic Outlet Syndrome is a big concern, and should make Addison Reed a must-add in all Fantasy leagues, as Scott White wrote Thursday .
However, we may also be about to witness a changing of the guard in Milwaukee, as Neftali Feliz 's struggles may have reached their nadir. He allowed a three-run home run to Mookie Betts in a non-save situation to take the loss, raising his ERA to 6.19 in 16 innings of work. He has just 13 strikeouts while walking nine, and generally doesn't look up to handling high-leverage situations right now.
Enter Corey Knebel to the world of the Fantasy relevant. The Milwaukee Brewers haven't given any indication they are ready to make a change, but it's hard to see how they can justify continuing to run Feliz out there, so it seems to be just a matter of time before a change occurs. Knebel has allowed just two runs in 18 innings of work, with a whopping 29 strikeouts. He struggles with control, and it led to a 4.68 ERA last season, but he was much better the previous season, so there is reason to be optimistic.
Knebel may not end up the closer, but if you're looking to speculate, he's as good a target as any.
|47%
Jose Berrios Minnesota SP
|How much should we blame Jose Berrios for his major-league stint last season? This wasn't your run-of-the-mill adjustment period as Berrios was tagged for an 8.02 ERA and 1.869 WHIP in 14 starts. The pinpoint control that had defined Berrios coming up through the minors abandoned him, and he just didn't seem capable of fooling major-league hitters. However, he went back to Triple-A and continued to dominate, just as he has done in the early going this season. Overall, Berrios has pitched 229 2/3 innings at Triple-A over the course of three seasons, with 9.8 K/9 and a 2.51 ERA. His struggles last season in the majors are a red flag, but his continued success at Triple-A is a sign that you shouldn't be giving up just yet. He'll get another chance to prove his worth when he returns to the Minnesota Twins ' rotation Saturday, and it's worth adding him just in case he has figured it out this time.
|54%
Mike Napoli Texas 1B
|Of course Mike Napoli clubbed two homers Thursday, because everyone had pretty much left him for dead. The 35-year-old entered play with five homers, but hitting just .160 overall, with 42 strikeouts in 125 at-bats. Thursday's outing put a nice boost in his season-long numbers, however he is still hitting just .172/.237/.375 overall. There aren't a ton of positive signs to take from what he has done overall -- a strikeout rate of 30 percent, a career-low walk rate, a drop in hard-hit rate from 36.7 to 30.2 percent -- but this is an incredibly streaky hitter who just may need to get hot. His OPS is up to .858 in the month of May, so he could be about to go on a huge tear. Don't forget, last season he followed up a .672 OPS in April with an .852 mark in May.
|14%
Denard Span San Francisco CF
|The 2017 season didn't get off to a great start for Denard Span , who hit just .200/.245/.280 in his first 14 games before going on the DL with a shoulder injury. However, he returned with a bang Thursday, hitting a homer and a double en route to a 4-for-5 showing in a 3-2 loss. Span is going to bat leadoff for the San Francisco Giants moving forward, and though that only led to 70 runs last season, he is a potential 15-15 guy, with decent on-base skills, batting in front of Brandon Belt , Hunter Pence and Buster Posey is a pretty good place to be. If you need a fifth outfielder, don't look past him because of a slow start.
|9%
Jeff Hoffman Colorado SP
|We're at a weird time in history, when the Colorado Rockies seem to have a plethora of intriguing young pitchers, the latest being top prospect Jeff Hoffman . Hoffman, Baseball America's No. 36 overall prospect entering the season, impressed in an emergency start in place of Tyler Anderson . Pitching on just one day of rest, Hoffman made it through 5 1/3 innings on 86 pitches, racking up eight strikeouts on 14 swinging strikes. The three runs aren't super impressive, but he was pitching at home against a Dodgers' lineup that still has plenty of pop, and the outing looks a lot more impressive given the circumstances. Hoffman may not be long for the rotation, but he's clearly a talent worth watching when the Rockies call on him next, especially on the road.
-
New closers: Reed best of the lot
We've seen a number of closer changes over the last week, some a bigger deal to Fantasy owners...
-
Ten struggling studs: Drop 'em?
Jake Arrieta, Danny Salazar, Adam Wainwright and Jose Bautista are among 10 big names you might...
-
Waivers: Make room for Altherr
Between Aaron Altherr, Matt Holliday, Corey Dickerson and all that came before them, you may...
-
Prospects: Amed Rosario closing in
How close was Amed Rosario to getting called up this week? Could Jose Berrios be the next to...
-
Head-to-Head Top 200 trade values
You should be looking for a king's ransom to trade baseball's hottest hitter, Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Jake Scare-ietta, risers
Is now the time to buy low on Jake Arrieta? We’ll also tell you about Derek Law replacing Mark...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre