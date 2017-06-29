Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Blake Snell gets a pass, Dustin Fowler a promotion

I'll tell you who I'm not picking up today: Blake "the fake" Snell.

Blake Snell SP / Tampa Bay (Wednesday at Pirates) IP: 5 H: 4 ER: 6 BB: 5 K: 6

OK, so I won't give up on him that easily. His off-the-charts strikeout potential -- 10.5 per nine innings over his minor-league career, including 12.5 in his latest stint -- isn't something you see from every pitching prospect. And while the walks are certainly a major hurdle, here's where I remind the world what Clayton Kershaw did in his first nine major-league starts:

Date Opponent IP H ER BB K 5/25/08 vs. STL 6 5 2 1 7 5/30/08 at NYM 3 2/3 5 4 4 2 6/4/08 vs. COL 5 5 2 4 5 6/10/08 at SD 5 1/3 6 2 4 5 6/15/08 at DET 4 2 0 2 2 6/20/08 vs. CLE 5 4 4 3 5 6/26/08 vs. CHW 4 6 2 4 3 7/1/08 at HOU 5 2/3 6 3 2 4 7/22/08 at COL 3 10 5 3 2

Those control issues only intensified in Kershaw's second season, though he did show improvement in other areas. Bottom line is that it's not always clean and easy from the get-go, and at the very least, Snell has a chance to become another Robbie Ray .

And while Wednesday's effort would seem to suggest he still has a long way to go, I like that he seems to have an idea what went wrong and what he can do about it.

"I felt like I didn't apply what I was working so hard to do down in Durham," he told the Tampa Bay Times. "Trying to be way too cute"

We did see genuine improvement from him in his final five minor-league starts, after all, when he allowed 2.5 walks per nine innings compared to 11.1 strikeouts per nine.

"I've got to control the zone," he said. "For me to be successful, I've got to control the zone. You can't allow five walks and expect to win. It's just not going to happen."

On a day when no one player screamed to be picked up, I personally wouldn't care to drop Snell for any of these six, even though there's some justification for adding each.

Just a little perspective before we dive in.

2017 minors







Miguel Andujar NYY 3B .312 BA 8 HR 279 AB 42 K

Miguel Andujar became the first Yankee ever to collect three hits and three RBI in his major-league debut, and he threw in a stolen base for good measure. Granted, one of the hits was a cheapie, but that's what happens for players who put the ball in play, as he was known to do throughout his minor-league career. Another one of the hits went over the center fielder's head, demonstrating the power that may have been muted by his lengthy stay at pitcher-friendly Double-A Trenton. Matt Holliday doesn't figure to be on the DL for long, but a few more games like this one and Andujar is sending Chase Headley to the bench.

2017 minors







Dustin Fowler NYY CF .291 BA 12 HR 13 SB .857 OPS

... Or perhaps across the diamond now that Dustin Fowler is getting the call. The 22-year-old is the New York Yankees ' future in center field, and with first baseman Tyler Austin expected to join Holliday on the DL, he may be their present as well (provided Headley shifts over to first base and someone else to DH). How exactly the Yankees intend to use him is a mystery for now, but his well-rounded skill set includes the ability to steal bases, which should earn him some looks in five-outfielder Rotisserie leauges. He could be a poor man's A.J. Pollock someday.

Wednesday vs. Milwaukee Brewers







Luis Castillo CIN SP 5 2/3 IP 2 ER 3 BB 9 K

Luis Castillo hasn't totally lived up to his scouting report in two major-league starts, issuing eight walks in 10 2/3 innings. (He was the rare 100-mph thrower who could consistently hit his target in the minors, issuing 1.5 walks per nine innings this year.) But he has found success still, even racking up 18 swinging strikes with an impressive three-pitch arsenal Wednesday, and his 20 percent ownership is downright laughable given how much everyone needs starting pitching these days.

last seven starts







Trevor Bauer CLE SP 3.82 ERA 1.33 WHIP 3.4 BB/9 8.8 K/9

Trevor Bauer is much more owned than Castillo at 75 percent, but it could stand to rise a little with the improvements he has shown lately. According to MLB.com, Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Calloway sat down with all of his pitchers at the end of May to discuss each's strengths and weaknesses, and what Bauer took from that meeting is that he needs to use his curveball more. And he has, as this handy table, also provided by MLB.com, shows:

Percent usage by pitch type

Before May 30 Since May 30 Four-seamer 35.4 41.2 Curveball 22.7 35.3 Two-seamer 20.5 10.1 Cutter 12.7 7.5 Changeup 8.6 5.8

Yeah, his strikeout rate is inflated by the first of those seven starts, but his ground-ball rate has been consistently higher. If nothing else, he looks like an advisable streaming option again after beginning the year with a 6.30 ERA in nine starts.

June 2017







Curtis Granderson NYM CF .319 BA 8 HR 17 BB 17 K

Believe it or not, Curtis Granderson has been among the most productive hitters in June, ranking 13th among outfielders in Head-to-Head points leagues and 15th in Rotisserie to prove once again that we can never completely count him out. The 36-year-old was hitting .201 at the start of the month and was even on the verge of losing his job before Michael Conforto got banged up.

Outfield is deep, and given how streaky he is, you probably can't rely on Granderson all year. But you won't find a hotter hot-hand play, especially not one available in 70 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

2017 season







Kyle Barraclough MIA RP 3.31 ERA 1.47 WHIP 6.4 BB/9 9.7 K/9

A report surfaced Wednesday that the Miami Marlins are looking to deal both closer A.J. Ramos and setup man David Phelps , which would force them to dig pretty deep into their bullpen for their next closer. But that closer would almost certainly be Kyle Barraclough , one of the majors' few 100-strikeout relievers last year who has continued to demonstrate swing-and-miss stuff with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings this year. Some control issues hurt him early, but he seems to have righted the ship with a 2.57 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over his last 14 appearances.

If you play in a league where saves are so scarce that even prospective closers are rostered, he belongs near the top of that list.