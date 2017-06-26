Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carlos Rodon is finally ready; Brandon Finnegan, too
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your chance to snatch him up.
You don't have enough DL slots. I get it. None of us do anymore.
The change to a 10-day DL has led to an immediate need to alter the roster sizes in Fantasy leagues but many leagues were (rightly) hesitant to make a change mid-season. That's led to guys like Carlos Rodon getting dropped because it's almost the end of June and he hasn't thrown a pitch in the major leagues this season. Well, that's about to change this week.
Rodon is scheduled to make his 2017 debut and should be close to 100 percent owned in anticipation. Instead he's 64 percent. That's way too low for a 24 year old with a sub-four ERA and more than a K per inning over 304 MLB innings. He was one of our favorite breakouts coming into the season, largely because of a second half in 2016 where it looked like he'd figured everything out. Rodon had a 3.11 ERA and only 20 walks in his final 66.2 innings of 2016. With his stuff he's a borderline ace if he maintains that control.
Could Rodon bomb in his first start back? Sure. Could 2017 be a waste? Yep. But don't let his upside sit on the waiver wire any longer. It's worth the roster spot to see what he does in his first two starts.
Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire:
|55%
Wilson Ramos Tampa Bay C
|We've spent the last couple of weeks telling you Wilson Ramos was coming back. Well, he's here, so why haven't you all picked him up? I'm not saying that Ramos has to be owned in every single one-catcher league, but it should be pretty close. Catcher has been awful this season, and there are only a handful I'd definitely rather have than Ramos. This is a guy who hit .307 last year with an .850 OPS. Go get him.
|43%
Brandon Finnegan Cincinnati SP
|Brandon Finnegan is another young lefty returning from a long stay on the disabled list. As an added bonus, he's also a two-start pitcher this week. Finnegan doesn't have the same upside as Rodon, and he probably wasn't worth a DL stash, but now that he's back there should be far more urgency to add him. I'd expect an ERA around four with about a K per inning. I'd also expect he'll be close to 100 percent owned the next time he's a two-start pitcher.
|39%
Franklin Barreto Oakland 2B
|Scott White wrote plenty about this over the weekend, but the biggest takeaway is that Franklin Barreto is a shortstop with upside. You don't need any more than that to know he's close to must-own. He also has four hits in his first 10 at bats (including a homer). The middle infield is about to get crowded again for the Athletics, but Barreto is the only one that's definitely a part of the future.
|31%
Nick Pivetta Philadelphia SP
|I'm not totally sure I buy into Nick Pivetta, but he's a two-start pitcher that has struck out 19 in his last 13 innings. I don't know how he's only 31 percent owned. If you're in a league that allowed you to make free-agent pickups on Monday before the games start, Pivetta should be one of the first guys you look for.
|30%
Blake Snell Tampa Bay SP
|Like Rodon and Finnegan, Blake Snell is a young lefty returning from a long absence. Unlike Rodon and Finnegan, Snell wasn't hurt. He was just trying to learn not to be awful. This was one of my biggest misses from the preseason because I had Snell as a breakout candidate. I'm not ready to give up yet. Snell was dominant in Triple-A (12.5 K/9) and posted the lowest walk rate he's ever posted at any level (3.1 BB/9). Like Rodon, if he ever has even average control he has ace potential. Snell is back in the rotation for the Rays and deserves a roster spot to see if his newfound control translates to the majors.
