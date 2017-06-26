Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Carlos Rodon is finally ready; Brandon Finnegan, too

You don't have enough DL slots. I get it. None of us do anymore.

The change to a 10-day DL has led to an immediate need to alter the roster sizes in Fantasy leagues but many leagues were (rightly) hesitant to make a change mid-season. That's led to guys like Carlos Rodon getting dropped because it's almost the end of June and he hasn't thrown a pitch in the major leagues this season. Well, that's about to change this week.

Rodon is scheduled to make his 2017 debut and should be close to 100 percent owned in anticipation. Instead he's 64 percent. That's way too low for a 24 year old with a sub-four ERA and more than a K per inning over 304 MLB innings. He was one of our favorite breakouts coming into the season, largely because of a second half in 2016 where it looked like he'd figured everything out. Rodon had a 3.11 ERA and only 20 walks in his final 66.2 innings of 2016. With his stuff he's a borderline ace if he maintains that control.

Could Rodon bomb in his first start back? Sure. Could 2017 be a waste? Yep. But don't let his upside sit on the waiver wire any longer. It's worth the roster spot to see what he does in his first two starts.

Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire: