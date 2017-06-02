Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Corey Knebel, Aaron Hicks, Chase Anderson still under-appreciated
Corey Knebel and Aaron Hicks are still surprisingly available. Chris Towers looks at five players who need to be more owned in Friday's look at the waiver wire.
Fridays aren't always the best day for the waiver wire.
You don't want to blow your bullets before the weekend games, and with a limited schedule on Thursdays as teams travel, there aren't always a ton of options. So, this time around, we'll just focus on a handful of players who are owned pretty broadly, but not enough based on what we've seen from them recently.
|68%
Corey Knebel Milwaukee RP
|Investing in top closers is never a bad idea, but beyond maybe the top-15 or so, relievers might be the worst investment you can make on Draft Day. They just aren't consistent enough, and too many closer jobs change hands throughout the season to justify the investment. Corey Knebel wasn't the closer for the Brewers when the season starts, but it became clear quickly he was going to get the job as Neftali Feliz struggled and Knebel dominated. Knebel hasn't had a ton of save opportunities, but he has pitched well enough to be worth owning even if he wasn't the closer, with 46 strikeouts in just 26 innings of work. He has four saves in a little over two weeks as closer, which doesn't seem like much, but would actually put him on a 40-plus save pace for the season. Knebel has added a couple of ticks to his fastball, and looks like the kind of impact closer who deserves to be owned in all formats at this point.
|62%
Aaron Hicks N.Y. Yankees CF
|There are a few reasons to doubt Aaron Hicks. For one thing, the .317/.437/.579 line in his first 159 plate appearances represents a clear outlier from his middling career numbers. Plus, with Jacoby Ellsbury working his way back from neck/concussion issues, there's no telling how much playing time Hicks will have soon. And yet, this is a former elite prospect, so he clearly isn't bereft of talent, and he just keeps hitting, with an RBI in five straight games, including six in a massive four-hit game Thursday. With the ability to steal bases and some potentially burgeoning power, Hicks remains worth adding where available.
|56%
Chase Anderson Milwaukee SP
|We probably know who Chase Anderson is. He's thrown nearly 500 innings in the majors, and his career 4.13 ERA is backed up by a 4.36 FIP, a sign that what you see is probably what you get with him. However, there are signs that he might be taking a step forward, as he now has a career-high 22.5 percent strikeout rate after fanning seven Mets on Thursday. His 3.30 ERA is backed up by a 3.39 FIP, and his strikeout rate is backed up by a 9.9 swinging strike rate, an increase of 1.6 percent over last season. Anderson is throwing all of his pitches about 2 MPH harder than a year ago, and has continued to work a cutter into his repertoire, so this might not just be a fluke. It's a small sample size within an overall mediocre career, but it's interesting enough to keep watching.
|50%
Greg Bird N.Y. Yankees 1B
|Remember Greg Bird? Before Aaron Judge took the majors by storm, Bird was supposed to be the next big thing for the Yankees, a sweet-swinging lefty with a good approach at the plate and enough power to take advantage of Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch. He was a disaster in 72 plate appearances to open the season, hitting .100/.250/.200, but an ankle injury has cost him a month now, so it's fair to wonder if his issues were a result of that. He began a rehab assignment Thursday, and should be back soon. It's hard to be a must-add player at first base, and Bird isn't one yet, but this is just a reminder that he was hyped for a reason, even beyond his ridiculously hot spring training. Remember, Bird hit .261/.343/.529 with 11 homers in his first 46 major-league games back in 2015.
|48%
Kole Calhoun L.A. Angels RF
|Kole Calhoun has always been more of a compiler than any kind of great Fantasy option. He's never been a huge difference maker on a per-game basis, as in last season, when he hit .271/.348/.438 over the season. However, at some point, you look up and he's got 18 homers and 91 runs, and 75 RBI at the end of the season, making him a borderline top-100 player in all. This is exactly the kind of player who is easy to drop when times are bad, and they've been bad so far this season. Calhoun's strikeout rate has regressed, and he hasn't made up for it with any increase in power, which explains the drop below 50 percent ownership. However, he clubbed a pair of homers Thursday, and could be getting hot enough to be worth picking up. Calhoun will never be a difference maker, but he's useful enough when he is right, so consider him if you need outfield help.
-
Prospects: Adams, Torres inroads
The Rays have an opening in their starting rotation, but Jose De Leon may not be coming back....
-
Eligibility: Rizzo bags 2B
It might feel fluky. It might feel wrong. But for his Fantasy owners, Anthony Rizzo bags second-base...
-
Waiver Wire: Is LoMo legit?
Scott White breaks down Logan Morrison's and Chad Pinder's surprising power production and...
-
10 perplexing SP performances
Just who is Dinelson Lamet? And who is Eric Skoglund? Can we trust Robbie Ray? What about Sonny...
-
Has Robbie Ray figured it out?
Robbie Ray looks like a new man. Is he? Chris Towers investigates.
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
No one should want to trade Mike Trout, but you may not have a choice, Heath Cummings says...