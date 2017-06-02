Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Corey Knebel, Aaron Hicks, Chase Anderson still under-appreciated

Investing in top closers is never a bad idea, but beyond maybe the top-15 or so, relievers might be the worst investment you can make on Draft Day. They just aren't consistent enough, and too many closer jobs change hands throughout the season to justify the investment. Corey Knebel wasn't the closer for the Brewers when the season starts, but it became clear quickly he was going to get the job as Neftali Feliz struggled and Knebel dominated. Knebel hasn't had a ton of save opportunities, but he has pitched well enough to be worth owning even if he wasn't the closer, with 46 strikeouts in just 26 innings of work. He has four saves in a little over two weeks as closer, which doesn't seem like much, but would actually put him on a 40-plus save pace for the season. Knebel has added a couple of ticks to his fastball, and looks like the kind of impact closer who deserves to be owned in all formats at this point.

There are a few reasons to doubt Aaron Hicks. For one thing, the .317/.437/.579 line in his first 159 plate appearances represents a clear outlier from his middling career numbers. Plus, with Jacoby Ellsbury working his way back from neck/concussion issues, there's no telling how much playing time Hicks will have soon. And yet, this is a former elite prospect, so he clearly isn't bereft of talent, and he just keeps hitting, with an RBI in five straight games, including six in a massive four-hit game Thursday. With the ability to steal bases and some potentially burgeoning power, Hicks remains worth adding where available.

We probably know who Chase Anderson is. He's thrown nearly 500 innings in the majors, and his career 4.13 ERA is backed up by a 4.36 FIP, a sign that what you see is probably what you get with him. However, there are signs that he might be taking a step forward, as he now has a career-high 22.5 percent strikeout rate after fanning seven Mets on Thursday. His 3.30 ERA is backed up by a 3.39 FIP, and his strikeout rate is backed up by a 9.9 swinging strike rate, an increase of 1.6 percent over last season. Anderson is throwing all of his pitches about 2 MPH harder than a year ago, and has continued to work a cutter into his repertoire, so this might not just be a fluke. It's a small sample size within an overall mediocre career, but it's interesting enough to keep watching.

Remember Greg Bird? Before Aaron Judge took the majors by storm, Bird was supposed to be the next big thing for the Yankees, a sweet-swinging lefty with a good approach at the plate and enough power to take advantage of Yankee Stadium's short right-field porch. He was a disaster in 72 plate appearances to open the season, hitting .100/.250/.200, but an ankle injury has cost him a month now, so it's fair to wonder if his issues were a result of that. He began a rehab assignment Thursday, and should be back soon. It's hard to be a must-add player at first base, and Bird isn't one yet, but this is just a reminder that he was hyped for a reason, even beyond his ridiculously hot spring training. Remember, Bird hit .261/.343/.529 with 11 homers in his first 46 major-league games back in 2015.