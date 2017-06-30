Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin showing something real
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show flashes of being real difference makers.
Did you wake up in a foul mood Friday morning? If you're a Trea Turner owner like me, I'll bet you did. Unless you're the early-to-bed rise, in which case, you woke up to a most unpleasant surprise when you checked your lineup.
There's no way to make up for the loss of a player like Turner, who stole his 21st and 22nd bases of the month of June on Thursday. I was able to scoop up Didi Gregorius – a top-100 player over the last 28 days in Roto scoring, believe it or not – in a 10-team league, but most of you won't have the fortune of playing in such a shallow format. And, of course, even someone like Gregorius, a fine player in his own right, can barely be counted on to do even a pale imitation of Turner.
So, there's no replacing Turner. But, Scott White gave you the best potential options you might find on the waiver wire Thursday night, both to help replace Turner's steals, as well as if you are looking for a shortstop to slide into your lineup. There is no perfect option, but Scott gave you the best options for a bad situation.
Turner's injury dominates the Fantasy landscape, but that's not all that happened Thursday. Here are five players to keep an eye on and consider adding as we move into the long weekend:
|38%
Dinelson Lamet San Diego SP
|The ERA (5.35) still isn't pretty, but if you're still ignoring Dinelson Lamet, it's to your own detriment at this point. Lamet has made seven starts in the majors, and five of them have either been quality starts, or have seen him allow fewer than two runs. He has walked two or fewer batters in six of seven, and has at least one strikeout for every inning pitched in as many. Yes, you can't ignore the two bad starts, during which he allowed 14 runs in just eight innings. However, he has bounced back nicely since, with five runs in 19 innings of work, while striking out 25 with just two walks in three starts. With a fastball that touches 97 and a swing-and-miss slider, Lamet looks legit. At least, more legit than that ERA might lead you to believe.
|29%
Randal Grichuk St. Louis LF
|We've done this before with Randal Grichuk, so I understand if you don't want to trust him. He's about as streaky as they come in baseball these days, a heavy hitter whose contact issues lead to maddening bouts of inconsistency. But, when he's hot, he hits the ball a long way, and he sure looks hot right now. He hit six homers in 14 games down at Triple-A after being sent down, and Grichuk hit his third in five games since being recalled Thursday. Grichuk hit .275 with 12 homers in 47 starts after being recalled from Triple-A last August, so we've seen this before. He's tough to rely on, but we know Grichuk can be a difference maker.
|58%
Charlie Morton Houston SP
|It's not clear if Charlie Morton's next start will come in the majors or the minors, but at this point, it's pretty clear he's on his way back fast. Morton posted a 4.06 ERA in 10 starts before going on the DL, but he showed real signs of being a much improved pitcher before going down, boasting a career-high 25.6 strikeout rate. That is a big improvement over his 17.1 percent mark in 2015, his last season as a starter, and it came with a more than 3-mph increase in his average fastball velocity. Morton had a 3.64 ERA in his last five starts before going on the DL, and has mid-3.00s upside. On a team that scores this month, that gives Morton plenty of value in Fantasy.
|44%
Josh Reddick Houston RF
|The Astros are content to mostly hide Josh Reddick against lefties, which can limit his upside for Fantasy. However, at some point, even platoon players are too productive to ignore, and that's where Reddick is these days. He hit just 10 homers in 439 plate appearances last season, but already has eight in 2017, and has been absolutely red hot of late, hitting .522 with six extra-base hits and seven RBI in seven games since returning from a concussion, and should be ridden as long as he's hot.
|40%
Patrick Corbin Arizona SP
|We entered the season with some hope that Patrick Corbin might enjoy a breakout season after a late-season transition to the bullpen saw him show real signs of improvement. His 2017 started off well, with Corbin sporting a 2.29 ERA in the month of April, but he then endured a six-start stretch beginning on May 6 in which he allowed 31 runs in 31 innings, leading Fantasy owners to mostly abandon him. The overall season numbers still aren't great (4.76 ERA), but Corbin seems to have righted the ship of late. Over his past four starts, Corbin has 24 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings to just six walks, while posting a 2.96 ERA. You can't ignore his disastrous May, but Corbin has pitched better than his overall season numbers indicate, and those who realize it stand to gain.
