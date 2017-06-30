Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin showing something real

Did you wake up in a foul mood Friday morning? If you're a Trea Turner owner like me, I'll bet you did. Unless you're the early-to-bed rise, in which case, you woke up to a most unpleasant surprise when you checked your lineup.

There's no way to make up for the loss of a player like Turner, who stole his 21st and 22nd bases of the month of June on Thursday. I was able to scoop up Didi Gregorius – a top-100 player over the last 28 days in Roto scoring, believe it or not – in a 10-team league, but most of you won't have the fortune of playing in such a shallow format. And, of course, even someone like Gregorius, a fine player in his own right, can barely be counted on to do even a pale imitation of Turner.

So, there's no replacing Turner. But, Scott White gave you the best potential options you might find on the waiver wire Thursday night, both to help replace Turner's steals, as well as if you are looking for a shortstop to slide into your lineup. There is no perfect option, but Scott gave you the best options for a bad situation.

Turner's injury dominates the Fantasy landscape, but that's not all that happened Thursday. Here are five players to keep an eye on and consider adding as we move into the long weekend: