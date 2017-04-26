Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dodgers call up Cody Bellinger, Patrick Corbin shines
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
Cody Bellinger has a boomstick, and he's bringing it to Los Angeles.
The Dodgers' 21 year-old first baseman of the future was called up Tuesday to help the team in the outfield. It's a position he's capable of filling even if his longterm fit is most likely to be at first base. Of course, where he plays is far less important than what he does with the bat.
Bellinger was ranked as the No. 7 prospect by Baseball America largely due to his prodigious power. He's hit 61 home runs since the start of 2014 in 1,100 plate appearances. That pace did not slow at the start of 2017 with a .343/.429/.627 slash line in Triple-A.
There won't be too many prospects called up in 2017 that generate the type of buzz Bellinger does, but you should still keep in mind that this particular visit to the majors may not be a permanent one. The move came after Joc Pederson was placed on the disabled list, and Pederson is supposed to be back sooner rather than later. That's more a caution about how much FAAB you should use on Bellinger, not a question of if you should pick him up.
Bellinger is already 41 percent owned on CBS Sports, and he's owned in every league that I play in, save for one with weekly transactions. I'll be making a bid of roughly 10 percent of my FAAB budget, and I expect to be outbid. If he does stick in the majors I'd expect a player somewhere between what Pederson has been the last year and a half and what Pederson was for his first three months.
Want more on Bellinger? Here's what Scott White thinks . Want more waiver wire? Try Patrick Corbin and four deep league options:
|55%
Patrick Corbin Arizona SP
|Yes I know that Corbin's last two good starts have come against the Padres, but frankly I was shocked he wasn't higher owned before this start due to his status as a two-start SPARP. Corbin now has four straight quality starts in a row, and with his SPARP designation that's enough to make him must-own in a points league.
|17%
Tony Wolters Colorado C
|Wolters' playing time has been frustrating, but as bad as the catcher position is I'm not sure how much that matters. Even with the playing time concerns he's a top 20 catcher and should be owned in virtually every two-catcher league until Tom Murphy returns. Once Murphy returns he'll still have a role due to how much the Rockies like his defense.
|15%
Daniel Vogelbach Seattle 1B
|Vogelbach got the call earlier in the week, and the Mitch Haniger injury should ensure that he gets an extended look at first base every day with Danny Valencia likely spending more time in the outfield. Vogelbach is an exceptional on-base asset with enough pop to hit 23 home runs in Triple-A last season.
|4%
Kennys Vargas Minnesota 1B
|Vargas also received a recent recall, but unlike Vogelbach I doubt you need an introduction. I expected him to be the Twins DH before the season, and now that he's fully recovered from a bruised foot that caused him to have a bad spring I would expect him to DH most days for the Twins. He's a must-own in an AL-only league, but I'd give him a look in a deeper Roto league if I'm short on power as well.
|3%
JC Ramirez L.A. Angels RP
|I wouldn't buy into Ramirez in anything close to a standard league, but with 16 Ks in his last 12.1 innings he's definitely worth a look in AL-only or deep mixed leagues. Ramirez has the highest swinging strike rate (12.7 percent) of his career.
