Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dodgers call up Cody Bellinger, Patrick Corbin shines

Cody Bellinger has a boomstick, and he's bringing it to Los Angeles.

The Dodgers' 21 year-old first baseman of the future was called up Tuesday to help the team in the outfield. It's a position he's capable of filling even if his longterm fit is most likely to be at first base. Of course, where he plays is far less important than what he does with the bat.

Bellinger was ranked as the No. 7 prospect by Baseball America largely due to his prodigious power. He's hit 61 home runs since the start of 2014 in 1,100 plate appearances. That pace did not slow at the start of 2017 with a .343/.429/.627 slash line in Triple-A.

There won't be too many prospects called up in 2017 that generate the type of buzz Bellinger does, but you should still keep in mind that this particular visit to the majors may not be a permanent one. The move came after Joc Pederson was placed on the disabled list, and Pederson is supposed to be back sooner rather than later. That's more a caution about how much FAAB you should use on Bellinger, not a question of if you should pick him up.

Bellinger is already 41 percent owned on CBS Sports, and he's owned in every league that I play in, save for one with weekly transactions. I'll be making a bid of roughly 10 percent of my FAAB budget, and I expect to be outbid. If he does stick in the majors I'd expect a player somewhere between what Pederson has been the last year and a half and what Pederson was for his first three months.

