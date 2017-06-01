Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Does Logan Morrison belong in the Justin Bour/Scott Schebler class?

So you've finally come around, have you?

The cutoff for featuring a player in Waiver Wire is 80 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues. Justin Bour and Scott Schebler aren't quite there, but they're oh so close, checking in at 78 and 77 percent.

So after weeks of us badgering you to add them, they've finally graduated from fringy to must-own. Yes, I'm sure it had everything to do with us and nothing to do with the fact they're on pace for 48 and 50 home runs.

Current state of the Bour bandwagon. pic.twitter.com/jzcZLWO6Ko — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) May 31, 2017

Bour, who homered twice Wednesday, is my favorite of the two, his hard contact rate ranking among the game's elite to go along with above-average strikeout and walk rates, but we obviously can't ignore Schebler with him on this kind of pace now one-third of the way through the season. He has an impressive minor-league track record and, with Wednesday's homer, has homered six times in his past 11 games.

But there's another left-handed slugger of similar standing who remains overlooked at 56 percent ownership. Like Bour and Schebler, he was a non-entity in Fantasy coming into the year, but like Bour and Schebler, he has already eclipsed 15 home runs.

Yes, it's time to start taking Logan Morrison seriously.

Logan Morrison TB 1B .249 BA 15 HR .909 OPS 177 AB

I had mostly ignored Morrison up to this point because a) he was hardly playing against left-handed pitchers and b) at last check, his underlying numbers didn't support his power breakthrough. But now, with one-third of the season in the books, it's pretty clear he's part of the fly-ball revolution. His 45.5 percent fly-ball rate ranking among the top 15 in baseball and eclipsing his previous high by about 5 percent. His home run production has been among the steadiest of all the breakthrough power hitters, with him never going more than six games without a homer, and oh yeah, he has started three straight against lefties.

Zack Godley ARI SP 2.39 ERA 1.09 WHIP 2.9 BB/9 7.6 K/9

Zack Godley is close to crossing that 80 percent threshold, and he deserves to with the kind of steady production rarely seen outside of ace-caliber pitchers these days. The increased use of his curveball has added a swing-and-miss element to an already elite ground-ball arsenal. If not for a one-strikeout effort May 21, he would be right at a strikeout per inning, and five of his six starts have been quality starts.

Dan Straily MIA SP 6 2/3 IP 9 H 1 ER 10 K

Dan Straily doesn't have the quality start rate of Godley, but it's mostly because he has fallen short of six innings a few times. His fly-ball rate -- which, yes, is a good thing at Miami Marlins Park, where fly balls are less likely to sail over the fence -- keeps him boring in an era where boring is good among second- and third-tier starting pitchers. The .240 BABIP is more sustainable than you'd think, in other words (it was .239 last year), and every now and then, he'll break out a not-so-boring start like this one to make it all worthwhile.

Wilson Ramos TB C .307 BA 22 HR .850 OPS 482 AB

Wilson Ramos -- remember him? -- has been playing games at extended spring training and is on the verge of a full-fledged rehab assignment, which would put him on track to return in mid-June. That's basically the same timetable as 90 percent-owned Mitch Haniger , and this is a guy who was legitimately elite at the weakest position in Fantasy Baseball last year, performing at the level of Buster Posey and Jonathan Lucroy . His 33 percent ownership should be rising rapidly.

Mike Clevinger CLE SP 6 2/3 IP 5 H 3 ER 7 K

A couple of home runs by Chad Pinder tainted what would have been a second dominant outing in three tries for Mike Clevinger . But even so, Clevinger has a 1.14 WHIP and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six appearances, five of those starts. His swinging strike rate is the same as James Paxton, which would place him in the top 10 among qualifiers. True, he's competing with Josh Tomlin to keep his job when Danny Salazar returns to the rotation, but between this and his 1.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in six Triple-A starts, Clevinger deserves your attention.

Chad Pinder OAK SS .286 BA 7 HR 1.056 OPS 63 AB

Speak of the devil. Pinder hit two long home runs Wednesday and has averaged 422.1 feet on his seven this season. He has pretty much put a charge in everything, his average exit velocity, a category led by Miguel Sano and Aaron Judge, ranking fifth in all of baseball.

"We're going to find some way to get him some more at-bats," Bob Melvin told MLB.com. "The power speaks for itself. We've seen it enough to know that it's not a fluke. He's hit some balls close to 500 feet."

Oh yeah, Pinder started at shortstop Wednesday and is now eligible there in CBS Sports leagues. It would seem like an easy avenue for at-bats seeing as the Athletics' only other choice for that spot is Adam Rosales. If Bob Melvin lives up to his word and plays him more often, the 25-year-old could emerge as a poor man's Trevor Story.