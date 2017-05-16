Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Edwin Diaz the next closer to fall? Steve Cishek gives the Mariners options

Edwin Diaz recorded only 18 saves for the Mariners last year.

Why so few? Well, he didn't begin the year as the closer. Steve Cishek did and actually led the team with 25 saves.

The way Cishek lost the job wasn't some epic meltdown that left him useless and defeated. He had a bad month, compiling a 6.10 ERA in July, and by that point it was clear Diaz, with his 102-mph fastball, was the superior talent anyway.

But what happens when that talent becomes obscured by inconsistency? Do the Mariners dare go back even knowing they were fulfilling the inevitable by turning to Diaz in the first place?

Cishek had a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 19 appearances after that rocky July. He did have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip this offseason, delaying his start to the 2017 season, but it just so happens he was back in uniform for Diaz's latest meltdown Monday against the Athletics, when he issued four walks in one-third of an inning and got pulled before he could convert the save.

Diaz hadn't previously struggled in quite this way, but he has allowed four home runs in just 15 1/3 innings, blowing two saves in the process. His ERA stands at 5.28.

Steve Cishek RP / Seattle (2016 season) SV: 25 ERA: 2.81 WHIP: 1.02 BB/9: 3.0 K/9: 10.7

Tony Zych was the one who bailed out Diaz on Monday, but Cishek is the superior pitcher and the one with closing experience, having even saved 39 games for the Marlins back in 2014. In leagues where you have to be proactive about closer changes and can't normally find any saves on the waiver wire, he's a worthy speculative pickup even though the Mariners have yet to suggest a change is on the horizon.

Zack Godley SP / Arizona (Monday vs. Mets) IP: 6 2/3 H: 1 ER: 1 BB: 5 K: 7

Zack Godley didn't get much love from me heading into a two-start week, but with 17 swinging strikes Monday, he now has a rate on par with Chris Sale in three starts. The 27-year-old's sinker has given him a steady minor-league track record, but he has taken a page from Charlie Morton's book so far, emphasizing his best swing-and-miss pitch, the curveball, to put up numbers that can no longer be ignored.

Dan Straily SP / Miami (2017 season) ERA: 3.56 WHIP: 1.00 IP: 43 BB: 19 K: 40

Dan Straily has allowed a combined four hits in his last two starts, both at spacious Marlins Park, which is as pitcher-friendly as last year's home venue, Great American Ballpark, was hitter-friendly. His .181 BABIP is absurdly low, but his fly-ball tendencies allowed for a similarly low .239 BABIP last year. And now he's getting more infield flies than ever and, thanks to Marlins Park, is much less vulnerable to the fly-ball pitcher's demise, the home run. Maybe the popular bust candidate has a better chance of sustaining (and even improving upon) his 2016 production than initially thought.

Justin Smoak 1B / Toronto (2017 seeason) BA: .283 HR: 8 OPS: .869 AB: 127 K: 27

With three home runs in his past five games, Justin Smoak now ranks 17th among first basemen in Head-to-Head points leagues. His uninspiring track record makes his sudden relevance easy to dismiss as an early hot streak, but the fact is he has a completely sustainable .301 BABIP. The key has been cutting his strikeout percentage from 32.8 to 19.6, which the Blue Jays credit to him attacking the fastball early in the count, leaving himself less vulnerable to offspeed stuff. There's some logic to that explanation, so Smoak is at least worth rostering on a Josh Bell level.

Nate Karns SP / Kansas City (last two starts) ERA: 3.18 WHIP: 1.24 IP: 11 1/3 BB: 3 K: 22

Maybe even more attractive than Straily (56 percent owned) and Godley (56 percent) right now is Nate Karns, who remains just 54 percent owned in CBS Sports leagues despite putting together back-to-back double-digit strikeout efforts. He has picked up a trick we're seeing more and more, emphasizing his best swing-and-miss pitch, the curveball, in a way that gets more swings and misses. But it has come at the expense of his changeup, rendering him more or less just a two-pitch pitcher. It's sustainability remains to be seen, but now may be your only chance to buy.

Hunter Renfroe RF / San Diego (2017 season) BA: .217 HR: 7 OPS: .678 BB: 11 K: 43

Hunter Renfroe has been home run-or-bust so far in his rookie season, so going yard for a second straight game Monday -- walk-off winner or otherwise -- isn't such a big deal. But after walking just four times in his first 34 games, he has walked seven times in his past five. It's too early to count as a true skill change, but it's the adjustment he needs to make to become a true asset in Fantasy, putting him back on the radar at least in five-outfielder leagues.