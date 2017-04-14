Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eric Thames, Luis Severino showing their potential

If you took a skeptical eye to Eric Thames coming into the season, I can't blame you.

He dominated the Korean Baseball Organization over the last few years, but the track record of players translating success from that league to the majors isn't exactly sterling.

Letting him prove his worth before buying in makes sense, and it's starting to look like Thames has proved it. He isn't playing everyday yet, and the Brewers' depth has allowed them to limit his exposure to left-handed pitching so far. However, with how well he is hitting the ball, it might be time to see what he can do with a bigger role.

Thames hit another longball Thursday, this one off Bronson Arroyo, giving him two on the season. However, he hasn't been just a one-dimensional slugger -- he pushed his average over .350 with the multi-hit performance.

Thames has surely been the beneficiary of some batted ball luck, with a .500 BABIP to his name, and his 32.1 percent strikeout rate remains an issue. However, despite the strikeout issue, Thames actually hasn't had much swing-and-miss in his game, with a swinging strike rate of just 6.7 percent on the first 119 pitches he has seen. That's a sign that the strikeout rate might come down. And while his BABIP is certainly unsustainable, Thames' 61.2 percent hard-hit rate and 91.6 mph average exit velocity show he isn't exactly getting away with a bunch of cheap ones.

Thames may wilt under more exposure, either due to better scouting of his flaws or due to issues against lefties waiting to be exploited. However, he came with big numbers at his back from his time overseas and has shown that it might not be a fluke. At just 49 percent owned, there's plenty of room for Fantasy players to take a chance on Thames, especially with eligibility at both first base and outfield.