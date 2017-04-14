Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Eric Thames, Luis Severino showing their potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from the waiver wire.
If you took a skeptical eye to Eric Thames coming into the season, I can't blame you.
He dominated the Korean Baseball Organization over the last few years, but the track record of players translating success from that league to the majors isn't exactly sterling.
Letting him prove his worth before buying in makes sense, and it's starting to look like Thames has proved it. He isn't playing everyday yet, and the Brewers' depth has allowed them to limit his exposure to left-handed pitching so far. However, with how well he is hitting the ball, it might be time to see what he can do with a bigger role.
Thames hit another longball Thursday, this one off Bronson Arroyo, giving him two on the season. However, he hasn't been just a one-dimensional slugger -- he pushed his average over .350 with the multi-hit performance.
Thames has surely been the beneficiary of some batted ball luck, with a .500 BABIP to his name, and his 32.1 percent strikeout rate remains an issue. However, despite the strikeout issue, Thames actually hasn't had much swing-and-miss in his game, with a swinging strike rate of just 6.7 percent on the first 119 pitches he has seen. That's a sign that the strikeout rate might come down. And while his BABIP is certainly unsustainable, Thames' 61.2 percent hard-hit rate and 91.6 mph average exit velocity show he isn't exactly getting away with a bunch of cheap ones.
Thames may wilt under more exposure, either due to better scouting of his flaws or due to issues against lefties waiting to be exploited. However, he came with big numbers at his back from his time overseas and has shown that it might not be a fluke. At just 49 percent owned, there's plenty of room for Fantasy players to take a chance on Thames, especially with eligibility at both first base and outfield.
Francisco Liriano Toronto SP
|What a difference a week makes. Francisco Liriano has always been an inconsistent pitcher, but his first two starts of the 2017 season have been a pretty extreme example. Last Friday, Liriano couldn't find the strike zone, walking four and allowing five runs on three hits before being pulled after just one out. Thursday he was just a bit better, limiting the powerful Orioles to just two runs in 6 2/3 innings. He wasn't rewarded with a win for his efforts because the Blue Jays' punchless offense continued to struggle. However he racked up 10 strikeouts and, most importantly, just two walks in the outing. He racked up 14 swinging strikes, and generally looked like the guy I was hoping to see after his very strong spring performance. And this might not have been a coincidence, either; Liriano pitched to Russell Martin on Thursday, with whom he had plenty of experience last season in Toronto and earlier in Pittsburgh. That pairing could be very useful for Fantasy owners.
Luis Severino N.Y. Yankees RP
|This is the Luis Severino we've been hoping to see since his prospect days. It's been a long road that featured a return to the minors and a stint in the bullpen last season, however he finally showed some ace potential Thursday against the Rays. Severino struck out a career-high 11 batters in the game against the Rays, allowing just two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings of work, and showed the blueprint for success moving forward. Severino's fastball was dialed in, as he averaged 96.8 MPH with the pitch, per Statcast data, and he paired it with a changeup that did everything he wanted. He kept the latter pitch low in the zone, and he ultimately racked up 11 swinging strikes. It could have just been a career night against a good matchup, but Severino has always had this kind of potential, and it was nice to see it, even if for just one night.
Carlos Gomez Texas CF
|If you were thinking about dropping Carlos Gomez a few days ago, I can't blame you. He's a long way removed from his All-Star days, and enters play Friday still hitting just .139. However, with two homers over his last two games, Gomez is showing that he shouldn't be left for dead just yet. Gomez hit his homer Thursday 412 feet, per Statcast data, and hit three different batted balls over 95 MPH in the game. He might be the unluckiest player in baseball, with an .095 BABIP to his name, so don't be surprised if the hits start following the homers.
Chad Kuhl Pittsburgh SP
|Chad Kuhl doesn't bring the hype or prospect pedigree of some of his young Pirates' teammates, but he has pitched as well as any of them so far this season. His debut had some shaky control, but he solved those issues Thursday, firing 6 1/3 impressive innings against a tough Red Sox offense in Fenway Park. He limited the Red Sox to just one run on five scattered hits, avoiding any walks while striking out six and allowing an average batted ball velocity of 83.6 MPH. Kuhl probably doesn't have huge upside, based on his limited history of strikeouts, but he has been picking up more swinging strikes in the early going, and limiting the Red Sox offense to the kind of outing he did Thursday should be enough to open some eyes.
