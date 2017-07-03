Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Expectations for Clint Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what we should expect.
Unless you slept under a rock the entire weekend, I'm sure you heard the news. The New York Yankees called up another top prospect in Clint Frazier , and the rookie went deep in his first game on Saturday. Yankees fans and Fantasy owners were rightly excited, but what should we expect?
Frazier is a 22 year-old that was hitting .257 in Triple-A this year with an .819 OPS. This is a major improvement over the 108 plate appearances he had at the level after the Yankees traded for him in 2016. Frazier is also a player that many scouts believe has potential far beyond what we've seen so far in the minor leagues.
It's becoming normal for projected power hitters to turn into actual power hitters as soon as they get to the major leagues. Maybe that's because of the ball (or course MLB doesn't think it is). Whatever the cause, Frazier's home run in his first game could absolutely be a sign of things to come. So could his hitless performance in Game 2.
Whether the Yankees actually have room for Frazier is another question. When Jacoby Ellsbury , Brett Gardner , Aaron Hicks and Matt Holliday are all healthy the answer is probably not. Then again, the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't have room for Cody Bellinger long term. Same for the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ . These things have a way of working themselves out.
The main thing is, in this current hitting environment, you need to reach for the stars. It doesn't matter what the most likely outcome for Clint Frazier is. It doesn't really matter what his odds of flopping as a rookie are. What matters is his upside and it is sky-high. He's been a consensus top-100 prospect since he entered professional baseball. He was ranked as high as No. 16 by Baseball Prospectus before this season.
I'm sure Frazier has been gobbled up in deep leagues everywhere, but he makes just as much sense in a shallow league where you need elite production everywhere. There are always good outfielders available in those leagues. Take a chance on one that might be great.
Here's the rest of Monday's waiver wire:
|55%
Josh Reddick Houston RF
|Like I said, good outfielders are always available on the waiver wire. Josh Reddick is proof. It's not just that Reddick has been awesome this year (.308/.358/.504), it's also how smoking-red-hot he is right now. He has an OPS over 1.000 since the start of June. He's stolen three bases in the past week. Reddick is doing everything it takes and he's owned like a borderline sixth outfielder. Go get him.
|47%
Kevin Gausman Baltimore SP
|Gausman was one of our darlings in the preseason and just flat out stunk. Well, it looks like he's back. The righty struck out nine Tampa Bay Rays over seven shutout innings on Sunday and has now thrown 12.1 scoreless innings in his last two starts. Our Chris Towers has talked a lot about Gausman's splitter usage this season and it's back on the rise. That's a good thing, because it's Gausman's best pitch.
|35%
Yuli Gurriel Houston 1B
|I was completely okay with dropping Gurriel earlier in the year. He wasn't hitting, he wasn't playing all the time, it was easy. But he's turned it around. Since May 28th he's hit over .300 with an OPS over .900. He already has six hits, two doubles and two home runs in the month of July. Like I said with Frazier, we're chasing greatness with hitting right now and the Houston Astros always thought Gurriel had that ability.
|31%
Tommy Pham St. Louis LF
|Tommy Pham may have heard Randal Grichuk 's footsteps last week when Grichuk got hot because Pham has turned it back on. But it's not just Pham's recent performance that should sell you on him. He has 563 major league plate appearances. he has an OPS over .800 with 13 steals. He's just a good player that's getting better.
|26%
Sam Dyson San Francisco RP
|Dyson converted a pair of saves over the weekend and was nearly flawless in the process. He looks to have shaken whatever was plaguing him early in the season and should be the San Francisco Giants ' closer until Mark Melancon returns. It's possible that Dyson and/or Melancon are dealt this summer so Dyson could have value even after Melancon returns.
