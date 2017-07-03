Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Expectations for Clint Frazier

Unless you slept under a rock the entire weekend, I'm sure you heard the news. The New York Yankees called up another top prospect in Clint Frazier , and the rookie went deep in his first game on Saturday. Yankees fans and Fantasy owners were rightly excited, but what should we expect?

Frazier is a 22 year-old that was hitting .257 in Triple-A this year with an .819 OPS. This is a major improvement over the 108 plate appearances he had at the level after the Yankees traded for him in 2016. Frazier is also a player that many scouts believe has potential far beyond what we've seen so far in the minor leagues.

It's becoming normal for projected power hitters to turn into actual power hitters as soon as they get to the major leagues. Maybe that's because of the ball (or course MLB doesn't think it is). Whatever the cause, Frazier's home run in his first game could absolutely be a sign of things to come. So could his hitless performance in Game 2.

Whether the Yankees actually have room for Frazier is another question. When Jacoby Ellsbury , Brett Gardner , Aaron Hicks and Matt Holliday are all healthy the answer is probably not. Then again, the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't have room for Cody Bellinger long term. Same for the Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ . These things have a way of working themselves out.

The main thing is, in this current hitting environment, you need to reach for the stars. It doesn't matter what the most likely outcome for Clint Frazier is. It doesn't really matter what his odds of flopping as a rookie are. What matters is his upside and it is sky-high. He's been a consensus top-100 prospect since he entered professional baseball. He was ranked as high as No. 16 by Baseball Prospectus before this season.

I'm sure Frazier has been gobbled up in deep leagues everywhere, but he makes just as much sense in a shallow league where you need elite production everywhere. There are always good outfielders available in those leagues. Take a chance on one that might be great.

