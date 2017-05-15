Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ian Happ will try to force Cubs' hand; Jose Berrios delivers this time

There are few things more exciting during the MLB regular season than when a top prospect makes his season debut. It's even more exciting when it goes well, as it did for Jose Berrios and Ian Happ.

Jose Berrios SP / Minnesota (2017 stats - Triple-A) ERA: 1.13 WHIP: 0.81 K/9: 8.85 BB/9: 1.82

Technically, Berrios isn't a prospect anymore because of his disastrous 2016, but as I wrote on Friday, he should be added everywhere . That was before he gave up just one run to the Indians over 7 2/3 IP for the Twins. There were positives (one walk) and negatives (four Ks and only nine whiffs) in this first start, but I'm just happy to see a very talented young pitcher get a confidence boost in the major leagues. Berrios is still just 69 percent owned, a number that should climb throughout the week.

Ian Happ CF / Chi. Cubs (2017 stats - Triple-A) AVG: .298 OBP: .362 SLG: .615 HR: 9

Ian Happ is a prospect, and he's one of the best in baseball. His call-up over the weekend was a bit of a surprise, and we received it with a bit less excitement.

Theoretically a short-term call-up to compensate for illnesses and such, but Ian Happ will at least get a chance to impress. Deep add only. https://t.co/gL89dn5I0y — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) May 13, 2017

I agreed wholeheartedly with Scott's assessment at the time and it's still probably correct. But Happ has made two starts and crushed a home run and double among his three hits. He's already got Joe Maddon talking like Dave Roberts.

"Absolutely, if he keeps doing (this), it's hard to say that you don't want him here any longer," Maddon said. "There's other ways to fit him in. But, again, all I want him to do is attack today. Literally, enjoy the moment. Don't overthink it. Control what he can. Again, I don't want to go psychobabble. But that's what he needs to do."

Happ is 45 percent owned right now and that is too low to me. As deep as the talent pool is with hitters in Fantasy, Happ has star potential. Whoever the worst hitter on your bench is, they're likely replaceable. Happ's potential isn't. Besides, Ben Zobrist is pretty banged up, hitting .223, and nearly 36 years old. I wouldn't be surprised at all if the Cubs gave him the 10-day DL treatment to give Happ a chance to shine.

Eddie Butler SP / Chi. Cubs (2017 stats - Triple-A) ERA: 1.17 WHIP: 1.11 K/9: 4.99 BB/9: 2.35

Eddie Butler isn't a prospect and we don't really view him as someone with a lot of potential either. That's why he's still just 19 percent owned despite throwing six shutout innings after being recalled by the Cubs. Even after that start he has a 6.26 ERA in 165 innings with a K/9 below six.

On the other hand, he's only thrown 96 career innings outside of Coors and his ERA (5.06) is still bad but not as bad. You could do worse as a change-of-scenery guy who has a shot at sticking in the rotation for a team that should provide good defense and run support. Butler should not be owned in a standard 12-team league, but I'd give him a shot in just about anything deeper.

While prospects are exciting, outfielders in their 30s are not. I suppose that's why Matt Holliday (58 percent) and Josh Reddick (36 percent) continue to be overlooked. It seems obvious to me that both should be owned in a five outfielder Rotisserie league, but they're both bordering on top-36 options in a standard points league as well.

Reddick has some playing time concerns against LHP, but he's had those concerns early this year and they haven't held him back yet. Because he doesn't strike out much and his on-base skills, points leagues are his best format anyway.

Holliday has just absolutely crushed the ball and should probably be owned in close to 100 percent of leagues. While he's mostly a DH, he's now just two games away from earning 1B eligibility to go along with his outfield designation. I understand the injury concerns, but at the very least you should be riding him and Reddick while they're performing.