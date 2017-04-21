Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Injuries opening up an opportunity for Michael Conforto?

Before every season, we look at every team and project their starting lineup. We try to figure out who will play where and, by extension, how much playing time every player will get. This is obviously important, but it's also important to remember that we aren't nearly as good at seeing into the future as we think we are.

Players get hurt. Players slump. Trades happen. We can project the opening day lineup, but what happens beyond that is impossible to predict. But, generally speaking, that sixth starter or fourth outfielder is probably going to get a chance at some point.

Take Michael Conforto . He obviously has the skill to be a difference maker, but the New York Mets just didn't have anywhere for him to play. The outfield was crowded, with Jay Bruce , Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Cespedes all locked into their spots in the starting lineup. Whether they deserve to play over Conforto by merit alone, or were only there to start the season out of respect for their seniority and salary, there just wasn't an obvious place for Conforto to play.

Now? He got the start Thursday with Bruce sliding to first base to replace an injured Lucas Duda . Dude suffered a hyperextended left elbow Wednesday, and while it is not yet known how long he is likely to be sidelined, his injury is giving Conforto his first chance to play.

And, if Duda is back shortly, another avenue might have opened up for Conforto, with Yoenis Cespedes leaving Thursday's game with a hamstring injury. As with Duda, it isn't yet clear whether Cespedes will miss extensive time, but in the span of 24 hours, two potential playing time opportunities have opened up for Conforto. Just like that.

There's no guarantee Conforto will get a chance to play every day, and there's no guarantee he will hit if he does. However, we've seen him play at a high level before, and he's clearly a very talented hitter, so I'm willing to bet on the latter. And as for the former? Something tells me, in the long run, he'll get his chance. I want to be there when he does.