Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Rays rookie Jacob Faria is quickly must-own

A healthy amount of skepticism is a good thing. But I'm not sure what you're waiting for with Jacob Faria.

In fairness, Faria's ownership did rise again this week and is now up to 71 percent. While that's an improvement, I'm fairly certain that 29 percent of the CBS Sports leagues are not eight teams or smaller. In other words, there are a lot of leagues where he should be owned and isn't.

Faria has now made three big-league starts for the Rays and he's yet to give up more than a run in any of them. The 22 strikeouts in 19.2 innings are awesome, but not really surprising. Faria had a K/9 of 12.9 in Triple-A this season before being called up. He's an elite strikeout pitcher.

What has been more surprising has been his control. Faria has just four walks in his first three starts. His BB/9 in Triple-A was 3.4, and he hasn't had a season long walk rate below 3.0 since 2014.

You should probably expect the walk (and home run) numbers to climb, but that doesn't change the fact that Faria should be owned in virtually all leagues. He has room to regress and still be a top 50 starting pitcher.

Here are five other waiver wire options: