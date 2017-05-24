Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joe Ross proves he belongs, along with five deep-league options
Heath Cummings says it's time for Joe Ross to be universally owned, and offers five options for deeper leagues.
Even though there are three of us writing this column each week, we do work together to try and make sure there isn't a lot of overlap from day-to-day, especially in the lede. But this is a unique circumstance.
Scott White told you yesterday to add Joe Ross in anticipation of his return. Some of you listened, but he's still owned in less than 50 percent of leagues on CBSSports.com. After what Ross did on Tuesday night, that just won't do.
Ross worked eight innings against the Seattle Mariners in his return, giving up just five hits and one run. The six Ks were nothing special, until you contrast them with zero walks. There were a variety of things that were impressive about the outing, but zero walks and getting through eight innings are at the top of the list.
It might seem strange to call a guy that has already been demoted once this year must-own, but that's exactly what Ross is. We're talking about a pitcher that just turned 24 years old that has already compiled 205 innings in the major leagues with an ERA below 4.00 and a WHIP below 1.25. Oh yeah, he also gets support from one of the best offenses in baseball.
Ross doesn't have elite K potential, which keeps me from saying he has ace upside, but he could certainly work his way into the Rick Porcello-Kyle Hendricks level of innings eaters with good control that win a ton of games. Go get him now.
While I have no doubt Ross deserves the back-to-back coverage, I also want to give you something different. So here are five deep league options you may have overlooked.
|24%
Adam Frazier Pittsburgh LF
|Remember when Starling Marte got suspended and we wrote about Frazier as a deep league option? Well, we forgot about him just as fast because he went on the disabled list. Since returning he has a .415/.489/.463 slash line. Lava hot. Of course, it's BABIP driven but it also highlights Frazier's batting average skills (.322 average through 261 major-league PA). I would expect a good average and decent run total as long as he keeps leading off.
|20%
Jed Lowrie Oakland 2B
|There are many things I don't understand about Jed Lowrie's resurgence, but the No. 1 thing is probably why more people haven't bought in. At the very least you should ride him while he's hot. And to be clear, there are not a lot of things that look unsustainable about what he's doing outside of 28 runs he's scored. Lowrie's biggest issue over his career has been health, and if injuries don't pop up in 2017 you should expect an OPS near .750 with good plate discipline.
|17%
Matt Adams Atlanta 1B
|Let's be clear about this. Matt Adams is no longer a part-time player. At least not for the next two months. He's also taken to SunTrust Park in a hurry with five hits and two home runs in his first three games. Adams is still a borderline guy as a corner infielder in a standard Roto league, but he should be owned and started across the board in deeper leagues.
|11%
Mike Zunino Seattle C
|I don't believe in 26 year-old Mike Zunino finally figuring out how to stop whiffing so much. Those days are long past. But, he's a catcher with a pulse and a lot of power. He showed that power on Tuesday with a home run in his return to the major leagues. Zunino should be owned in any two-catcher league that is league-specific or deeper than 12 teams. He's also worth consideration in a standard two-catcher league if you need power and don't care about batting average.
|4%
Jorge Bonifacio Kansas City RF
|The Royals thought they solved their right field problems when they traded Wade Davis for Jorge Soler in the offseason. They may have already had the answer in the minor leagues, in the form of a different Jorge. Bonifacio hit his 6th home run on Tuesday and pushed his OPS up over .800. This after slashing .277/.351/.461 in AAA last year. He still hasn't turned 24 years old yet, so there's hope that he can cut down that 26 percent K rate as well. The path to regular playing time isn't perfectly clear for Bonifacio but he should be universally owned in deep leagues while the Royals figure that out.
