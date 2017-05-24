Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Joe Ross proves he belongs, along with five deep-league options

Even though there are three of us writing this column each week, we do work together to try and make sure there isn't a lot of overlap from day-to-day, especially in the lede. But this is a unique circumstance.

Scott White told you yesterday to add Joe Ross in anticipation of his return. Some of you listened, but he's still owned in less than 50 percent of leagues on CBSSports.com. After what Ross did on Tuesday night, that just won't do.

Ross worked eight innings against the Seattle Mariners in his return, giving up just five hits and one run. The six Ks were nothing special, until you contrast them with zero walks. There were a variety of things that were impressive about the outing, but zero walks and getting through eight innings are at the top of the list.

It might seem strange to call a guy that has already been demoted once this year must-own, but that's exactly what Ross is. We're talking about a pitcher that just turned 24 years old that has already compiled 205 innings in the major leagues with an ERA below 4.00 and a WHIP below 1.25. Oh yeah, he also gets support from one of the best offenses in baseball.

Ross doesn't have elite K potential, which keeps me from saying he has ace upside, but he could certainly work his way into the Rick Porcello-Kyle Hendricks level of innings eaters with good control that win a ton of games. Go get him now.

While I have no doubt Ross deserves the back-to-back coverage, I also want to give you something different. So here are five deep league options you may have overlooked.