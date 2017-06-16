Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jon Gray's return, finding opportunity in Mets injuries

Coors Field makes it tough to see sometimes, but Jon Gray absolutely has ace potential. He had a 4.61 ERA in 2016, but if you looked under the hood, it wasn't hard to find reasons to be much more optimistic than that. He sported a 3.60 FIP, thanks to 9.91 K/9, and even pitching half his games at Coors, Gray still managed a solid 1.26 WHIP. And while you might think Gray is unlikely to pitch to his 3.60 FIP thanks to the inflationary effect Coors has on batted balls, over the past 15 years, the average gap for Rockies' pitchers between their ERA and FIP is .31 runs, a far cry from the full run difference Gray saw. He might not be able to pitch like an ace consistently in Coors, but Gray should be good for more than a strikeout per inning with a mid-to-high-3.00s ERA, and that's a pitcher who should be owned across the board. With a return to the Rockies potentially coming as early as next week, he deserves to be picked up wherever he is available.

I've long wanted to see Wilmer Flores get an opportunity to play every day, though I certainly didn't want to see it happen because of injuries all over the Mets' infield. Still, with so many players sidelined for the Amazins, Flores is going to get his chance, and I think he can take advantage of it. He has been a lefty masher in his career, sporting a career .275/.322/.509 line against them, but I'm not convinced he is a lost cause against righties either. He doesn't strike out much against them, and still has a 20.4 percent line drive rate and 38.2 percent flyball rate, suggesting he is capable of at least holding his own against them. That's exactly what he is doing so far this season, hitting .306/.333/.491 against them, and if he can keep this up, Flores can be a useful piece, especially since he is eligible at every infield position except SS. That flexibility can be hugely valuable.

Speaking of Mets' injuries, Lucas Duda is about to get his own chance to play every day. With Neil Walker out of the lineup Thursday, Duda got the start against a lefty, with T.J. Rivera and Flores both in the lineup elsewhere. Duda is quietly enjoying a legitimate bounce-back season, with an .894 OPS that would the best we've ever seen from him. He'll likely be in the lineup every day moving forward, and while it's tough to stand out at first base, Duda has legitimate 30-homer upside, and is worth a look in all Roto leagues as a corner infield or utility option.

With Adrian Gonzalez sidelined by a back injury, Chris Taylor's path to everyday playing time is as clear as ever, and we need to take him seriously. He should be the everyday left fielder for the Dodgers moving forward, and just continues to impress. He has shown an impressive eye at the plate, walking 12.7 percent of the time, which should soften the blow a bit when his .396 BABIP inevitably comes back to earth. Taylor is riding a 25.9 percent line drive rate and 33.3 percent hard-hit rate, so that BABIP may not crash as much as you think. And with a history of getting on base and swiping bags in the minors, he's worth your time, especially with OF and 2B eligibility.