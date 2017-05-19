Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Berrios, Sonny Gray show their potential

Earlier in the season, I made a rule for the waiver-wire piece: If a pitcher strikes out 10 batters in a start and is widely available, I'll include him, no matter how flimsy the evidence that he can be a useful pitcher is.

That rule was put in place due to Wade Miley, who struck out 11 batters in his third start, en route to a 1.89 ERA to open the season. I had my skepticism about whether he could keep that up -- and with a 3.97 ERA and 19 walks in his last 22 2/3 innings, that was more than fair -- but anyone who is capable of striking out that many batters in a start is at least worth a look. Strikeouts aren't everything, but it's hard to argue they don't tell you something about a pitcher's potential upside.

I have a lot more confidence in Jose Berrios remaining a viable Fantasy option than I did Miley after his big game, but I'll admit, it's still pretty easy to be skeptical. His prospect star took a pretty sizable hit last season, as he suffered through one of the worst stretches for a pitcher in the last decade, posting an 8.02 ERA with 49 walks and 35 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings. I still want to see more from him before I declare him a must-start, but you can't argue he isn't a must-add pitcher after what he did Thursday for the Twins against the Rockies.

Berrios was, simply put, dazzling. I'll let Ian Desmond make the case for me:

Ian Desmond on Jose Berrios: "It looked a lot like Jose Fernandez, to be honest with you." — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) May 19, 2017

My work here is done, right? You don't need to hear anything else. However, if you remain unmoved, just know he racked up a whopping 19 swinging strikes in his 7 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out 11 batters, walking just one, and allowing only two hits. He picked up six of those swinging strikes with his curveball, and then had 13 on his fastball; both marks are the best he has managed in a start to date.

Berrios is already 80 percent owned, and that number is going to rise to 100 percent after this one. Berrios still has many more disastrous starts in the majors than good ones, but you can't ignore this kind of upside. Berrios was one of the top prospects in baseball a year ago, and we got our first real glimpse of why Thursday.