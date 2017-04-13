Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jose Leclerc further complicates the Rangers closer situation

(The scene is an interrogation room, immediately after the Rangers' 8-3 win over the Angels Wednesday. The accused is suspected of knowing the goings on of the Rangers bullpen but wasn't actually present for the game and naturally assumes they're talking about someone else.)

Did they catch him with the ball in his hands? Is that how it started?

No, they didn't say anything.

But they knew about it?

I don't know.

Let's talk about that for a moment. They called to the bullpen ... and then what?

He came out to the mound ... and that's it.

When did they use him?

What?

At what point did they use Leclerc?

They used Leclerc?

Yes, when did they use him?

They used Leclerc?

Just when you thought the Texas Rangers closer situation couldn't get any more confusing, they added another wrinkle Wednesday, one as unexpected as it was criminal.

Yes, the first Rangers reliever to record a save this season was none other than Jose Leclerc .

Now, before we go any further, you need to understand the circumstances surrounding this save. Sam Dyson has allowed multiple earned runs in three of his first four appearances, blowing two saves, and appears to be on the outs. That part is fairly straightforward. But then a few hours before Wednesday's game, his presumed replacement, Matt Bush , flew back to Arlington to receive an injection in the AC joint in his right shoulder. More trouble to come there? It remains to be seen.

Jeremy Jeffress , who had a nice run as the Milwaukee Brewers closer in the first half last year, was needed in the seventh inning Wednesday, ruling him out for the ninth. Most notably, Leclerc himself didn't enter in the ninth, but the eighth. By the ninth, it was no longer a save situation, so the Rangers didn't have a chance to employ any pitcher like a traditional closer and just stuck with Leclerc. They reportedly would have turned to Tony Barnette had that not been the case.

Leclerc's usage Wednesday, then, wasn't particularly revelatory.

"If our bullpen is clicking on all cylinders, I don't know if he is pitching in that situation," manager Jeff Banister told MLB.com.

That's not to say Leclerc couldn't eventually fill a more prominent role. He throws in the high 90s and averaged 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his minor-league career, but the Rangers would have to burn through a couple more options before turning to him for saves regularly.

If handicapping who will record the Rangers' next save, I'd have to order it this way ...

... but Nos. 1 and 2 are basically in a dead heat.

Really poor timing for Bush's shoulder to betray him, though it's worth noting that, as of now, he's expected to rejoin the team Friday.

Aaron Judge RF / N.Y. Yankees (2017 season) BA: .308 HR: 3 AB: 26 BB: 3 K: 6

Aaron Judge has now homered in three consecutive games, connecting on a 435-foot shot Wednesday. The 6-feet-7 behemoth's raw power has never been in question, but after striking out in half of his at-bats during his first taste of the majors last year, he has struck out in less than one-fourth this year, furthering the trend from spring training. If it continues, 30 homers should be a snap.

Amir Garrett SP / Cincinnati (2017 season) ERA: 1.42 WHIP: 0.71 IP: 12 2/3 BB: 2 K: 9

Amir Garrett 's early success owes much to his changeup, a pitch that was considered little more than a show-me third offering during his time in the minors. It got the most swings-and-misses of his three pitches Wednesday, though, prompting manager Bryan Price to call it a "death pitch." So a guy who put together a 1.75 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) at Double-A last year may have since turned his worst pitch into his best. Awesome.

Brett Gardner LF / N.Y. Yankees (2017 season) BA: .258 SB: 5 AB: 31 BB: 4 K: 8

He's getting headlines mostly for his on-field collision with Rickie Weeks Wednesday, but assuming Brett Gardner comes out of it fine, you could benefit from his renewed aggression on the base paths. He's a perfect 5 for 5 in stolen bases so far, inspired by manager Joe Girardi's challenge to score 100 runs this year, which makes him the stealthiest of sleepers in the scarcest of categories. He hasn't stolen even 25 bases since 2011, but it wasn't for lack of ability.

Mike Leake SP / St. Louis (Wednesday at Nationals) IP: 7 H: 4 ER: 0 BB: 0 K: 7

Mike Leake said after his first start -- an eight-inning, one-run effort against the Cincinnati Reds -- that he has only this year discovered how best to locate and sequence his pitches, and the results two starts in validate his claims of "maturing." Of course, the upside is only so high for a pitcher whose game plan invites contact, but with the way he eats innings, he might be worth having around for the two-start weeks if you have a spot to play with.

Andrew Triggs RP / Oakland (Wednesday at Royals) IP: 6 H: 4 ER: 0 BB: 1 K: 3

Andrew Triggs ' four strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings so far aren't inspiring anyone, but when the starting point is a 29 percent ownership rate, it doesn't take much for an increase. In deeper points leagues where Triggs' relief pitcher eligibility matters, Wednesday's start combined with last year's six-start trial is reason to take notice.

Trey Mancini LF / Baltimore (2017 season) BA: .267 HR: 2 OPS: 1.046 AB: 15 K: 5

As a part-time player, Trey Mancini is hardly an across-the-board add, but his 7 percent ownership severely undersells both his role and his potential. The 25-year-old has started four of the Baltimore Orioles ' seven games so far, and in the first of those starts against a right-hander Wednesday, he homered twice, making him the first ever Oriole to homer five times in the first 10 games of his career. Maybe in the long run he becomes the answer in left field.