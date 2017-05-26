Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking for pitching help anywhere we can get it with Drew Pomeranz among five targets

It hasn't been very hard to find hitting help this season. From early season must-adds like Eric Thames and Aaron Judge, to guys like Adam Frazier and Devon Travis making an impact of late, you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a viable offensive contributor on the waiver wire.

Pitching is a much different animal. The change in offensive environment has changed the expectation for what a viable Fantasy pitcher is, but even acknowledging that, this has been a rough season for the position. Breakout candidates have failed to live up to their potential, studs have gotten hurt or underperformed, leaving us with about seven reliable starting pitchers.

That's only a bit of an exaggeration, but not much of one. I'm at the point in many of my leagues where I'm comfortable riding with only one or even no bench hitters, in order to maximize my pitching options. That means getting rid of a hitter like Kendrys Morales who I like for a pitcher like Drew Pomeranz, who still raises uncertainty. However, in a world with few sure things at the position, I'm going to try to throw as much stuff at the wall as I can in the hope of ending up with a few players in the end I can trust.

So, with that in mind, here are five pitchers from all over the ownership spectrum I'm willing to put on my roster, on the chance they're going to provide a big return.