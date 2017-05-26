Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Looking for pitching help anywhere we can get it with Drew Pomeranz among five targets
It has already been a tough season for pitching. Chris Towers looks at five from the DL to the minors who may be able to help your Fantasy team.
It hasn't been very hard to find hitting help this season. From early season must-adds like Eric Thames and Aaron Judge, to guys like Adam Frazier and Devon Travis making an impact of late, you can't swing a dead cat without hitting a viable offensive contributor on the waiver wire.
Pitching is a much different animal. The change in offensive environment has changed the expectation for what a viable Fantasy pitcher is, but even acknowledging that, this has been a rough season for the position. Breakout candidates have failed to live up to their potential, studs have gotten hurt or underperformed, leaving us with about seven reliable starting pitchers.
That's only a bit of an exaggeration, but not much of one. I'm at the point in many of my leagues where I'm comfortable riding with only one or even no bench hitters, in order to maximize my pitching options. That means getting rid of a hitter like Kendrys Morales who I like for a pitcher like Drew Pomeranz, who still raises uncertainty. However, in a world with few sure things at the position, I'm going to try to throw as much stuff at the wall as I can in the hope of ending up with a few players in the end I can trust.
So, with that in mind, here are five pitchers from all over the ownership spectrum I'm willing to put on my roster, on the chance they're going to provide a big return.
|71%
Drew Pomeranz Boston SP
|I don't blame you if you don't trust Pomeranz, because consistency has never been his calling card. However, he now has two 10-strikeout starts on the season, after he fanned 11 Rangers on Thursday. He limited them to just two runs in that span, though that lowered his ERA to just 4.70 for the season, a reminder of his struggles. Still, this is a pitcher with a 29.2 percent strikeout rate, and that kind of upside just can't be ignored. He will frustrate as often as he dominates, but in this pitching landscape, you can't justify leaving Pomeranz on the wire if he's out there.
|79%
Edwin Diaz Seattle RP
|I never expected Edwin Diaz's removal from the closer's job to be a long-term one, which is why I never even considered dropping him where I owned him. Turns out, that was the right assumption because he got the save Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Nationals, returning to his role after less than 10 days away. Diaz hasn't looked quite as sharp as he did a year ago, but this is still a pitcher with electrifying stuff, and when he figures it out, he's going to be unhittable. He isn't too widely available, but he should be universally owned now that he is back in the closer's job, because there aren't many pitchers with top-five closer potential available on the wire.
|10%
Dinelson Lamet San Diego SP
|Dinelson Lamet is hardly on the same level of talent as anyone else on this list, but there's a lot to like in this 24-year-old Dominican's minor-league track record. He struggled with control, walking 9.9 percent of opposing batters in the minors, but he also struck out 26.8 percent of them en route to a 2.99 ERA, so he isn't without skill. Lamet relied on a solid mid-to-high-90's fastball in his major-league debut Thursday against the Mets, and racked up 11 swinging strikes on 91 pitches, including four with his changeup and five with his slider. Lamet doesn't have huge pedigree, but he was the Padres' No. 10 prospect, according to MLB.com in the preseason, and if he really has two useful secondary pitches like he showed Wednesday, there looks to be some potential here.
|27%
Tyson Ross Texas SP
|Tyson Ross hasn't pitched in the majors since opening day 2016, so he certainly looks like a long shot to make an impact this season for the Rangers. However, he reached Triple-A in his rehab assignment while recovering from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, and could be pretty close to returning to the majors. Matt Harvey's experience coming back from this same injury stands as a warning sign, to be certain, but Ross was an impact starting pitcher in the recent past, posting a 3.07 ERA and 9.2 K/9 from 2013 through 2015. Ross might need some time to get back to full strength, but his upside is worth waiting on.
|27%
Lucas Giolito Chi. White Sox SP
|As we're seeing with Jose Berrios, struggling in your first stint in the majors doesn't necessarily mean you are doomed to failure in the long run. That's the good news for Lucas Giolito, who walked 12 batters and struck out only 11 in 21 1/3 rough innings in his major-league debut in 2016. However, unlike Berrios, Giolito's track record since getting to Triple-A doesn't exactly fill one with confidence. He has a 3.98 ERA in 83 2/3 innings overall, including a ghastly 5.44 mark in his first nine starts this season. However, he may be figuring things out, with a 2.50 ERA over his past three starts, including seven shutout innings Wednesday. Giolito isn't necessarily on the verge of a major-league call-up, but if he continues to show promising signs, it won't be long before he gets a chance.
