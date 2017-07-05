Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Castillo's upside makes him a worthy add
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better than expected. Heath Cummings looks at two Reds' pitchers who are underowned.
An upcoming trip to Coors Field can (and should) be enough to discourage you from starting a majority of Major League pitchers. Luis Castillo is definitely in that majority. But you still should have picked him up.
The Reds' 24 year-old starter has made three starts, with his latest at Coors, and has struck out 22 batters in 16.1 innings. The low innings total is a problem, and the 4.41 ERA is nothing great, but considering one of his three starts came at Coors and another was against the Nationals, I'm pretty encouraged. Castillo's Ks give him an upside that you won't often find on the waiver wire.
Castillo's teammate Homer Bailey is far more of a known quantity, which made his performance at Coors all the more surprising. Bailey went six innings and gave up just one run in his third start of the season. We're talking about a pitcher who hasn't been healthy or good since 2014, but we're also talking about a pitcher who's just seven percent owned. Bailey deserves better than that and should be owned in any NL-only or really deep mixed league.
Here are four more names you need to know for Wednesday:
Ian Kennedy Kansas City SP
|Ian Kennedy continued his hot stretch on Monday against the Mariners, firing 6.2 innings of one-run ball. In his last four starts he's given up just six earned runs (on five home runs). What was most encouraging about his most recent start was that the strikeouts came back. Kennedy's seven Ks were his most since he whiffed 10 Angels on April 16th.
Trevor Cahill San Diego SP
|Trevor Cahill was one of the biggest surprises of the first two months of the season, but an injury cost him almost two months. He returned on Tuesday and threw 4.1 scoreless innings. For the year he now has a sub-3 ERA and 10.8 K/9. I'm not sure he can sustain that level of success, but his elite groundball skills (62.3 percent) and swing-and-miss stuff should at the least guarantee that he's a solid starter.
Orlando Arcia Milwaukee SS
|Remember when Orlando Arcia was a defense-first shortstop with almost no bat? Well, it wasn't that long ago. On May 17th of this year he was a career .215 hitter with a .625 OPS in 325 plate appearances. Since, he has absolutely raked. Arcia has a .905 OPS in his last 162 plate appearances, and it's not all batted ball luck. As bad as shortstop is, it's definitely worth riding this hot streak.
Stephen Vogt Milwaukee C
|It was really odd when the Athletics let Stephen Vogt go for nothing, but he couldn't have found a better home. Miller Park is a dream for left-handed hitters and Vogt is making the most of it. In 11 at bats in his new home he has four hits, three of which have left the park. He won't play every day, but he should play enough to be useful in a two-catcher league.
