Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Castillo's upside makes him a worthy add

An upcoming trip to Coors Field can (and should) be enough to discourage you from starting a majority of Major League pitchers. Luis Castillo is definitely in that majority. But you still should have picked him up.

The Reds' 24 year-old starter has made three starts, with his latest at Coors, and has struck out 22 batters in 16.1 innings. The low innings total is a problem, and the 4.41 ERA is nothing great, but considering one of his three starts came at Coors and another was against the Nationals, I'm pretty encouraged. Castillo's Ks give him an upside that you won't often find on the waiver wire.

Castillo's teammate Homer Bailey is far more of a known quantity, which made his performance at Coors all the more surprising. Bailey went six innings and gave up just one run in his third start of the season. We're talking about a pitcher who hasn't been healthy or good since 2014, but we're also talking about a pitcher who's just seven percent owned. Bailey deserves better than that and should be owned in any NL-only or really deep mixed league.

Here are four more names you need to know for Wednesday: